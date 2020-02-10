The Thai city copes with the sad consequences of the mass shootings

NAKHON RATCHASIMA Authorities in northern Thailand began releasing corpses to relatives on Monday after security forces cornered and killed a soldier who carried out the worst mass shootings in the country in an hour-long siege of a mall.

The soldier killed 29 people, starting with his commanding officer, in a breathtaking tragedy that began on Saturday and ended on Sunday morning when security forces shot the heavily armed attacker in Terminal 21 Korat, a shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima.

The shooter, Sgt. Maj. Jakrapanth Thomma, 31, was angry with a property deal that his commanding mother-in-law had arranged, as far as the authorities could tell. She was another of his victims.

The death toll exceeded Thailand’s last major attack on the civilian population. A 2015 bomb attack on a shrine in Bangkok killed 20 people, allegedly by human traffickers as retaliatory measures to crack down on their network.

Sympathy messages about the recent tragedy have been broadcast by several countries.

The healing process will take a long time: Many of the 58 wounded are still in poor condition. The Ministry of Health dispatched a mental health crisis team to help relatives of the deceased cope with their losses.

Survivors and victim families in urban hospitals reported traumatic tests.

Korakot Ampanngeun said that he had been instructed to block a road so that nobody could approach the shooter.

“So I signaled oncoming traffic when I turned and saw him. If I hadn’t been there, I wouldn’t have survived, ”he recalls. “I tried to run and find a place to hide. But I could only take two steps and then I heard the sound – ‘bang’. My leg just went and I couldn’t walk. A good Samaritan helped me carry myself away. “

The student Nachote Chotiklang said he was in his mother’s car when she passed the gunman’s vehicle.

The attacker “got out of the car and fired at the window. I crouched and did nothing until I felt the car hit something. It hit a tree.”

When the teenager was asked what had happened to his mother, Nachote shook his head. Another man said that she had died.

Rachanon Kanchanamethi rode home on the motorcycle when the shooter shot him. The 13-year-old middle school student was nicknamed James Bond. He was the only child in his family.

The father spoke on the first day of his son’s Buddhist funeral.

“I don’t want to lose him like that,” said Nuttawut Kanchanamethi. “This is too sudden. We had plans for him when we grew up. That’s all. We had no expectations for him.”

Nuttawut paused for a long time.

“I want to keep looking after him, but I don’t have this opportunity anymore,” he said, sobbing.

The bodies of the security personnel were flown to the capital Bangkok on Monday morning for the funeral.

Nakhon Ratchasima was not prepared to kill to such an extent. The only forensic doctor in the public hospital does autopsies before the bodies are given to families for cremation. However, the families were told that he can do a maximum of six autopsies a day, so some families can only pick up their loved ones on Tuesday.

Journalists Tassanee Vejpongsa, Busaba Sivasomboon and Grant Peck from Bangkok contributed to this story.

