The Texas restaurant is open early to serve the 3-year-old cancer patient her favorite meal

BEAUMONT, Texas – Adelaide Stanley cannot go out in public or be with people. Seven months of cancer treatment left the 3-year-old with a weakened immune system, but she still wanted to dine at her favorite restaurant.

When J. Wilson officials in Beaumont, Texas, heard the wish of their little client, they opened early, decorated in pink, and covered the cost of the meal.

“They didn’t have to do anything,” Adelaide’s mother, Vanlam Nguyen, told CNN. “But they did.”

Fight against cancer

Lunch in the neighborhood favorite was a family tradition. They went almost every Sunday.

Then, on her third birthday, the Adelaide pediatrician told Nguyen to have her checked after he had seen red spots on her body. Adelaide started her cancer treatment on July 3, 2019. It was two days after her third birthday.

Their home and the hospital were the few places they went as a family.

“We were going to hug everyone to a germaphobe, so we’re not bringing anything home,” explained Nguyen. “We have stopped doing what we do as a family.”

The meal of your life

In January, Adelaide recognized J. Wilson’s sign on the highway and asked her parents if they could go inside. With a broken heart, her father replied: “If you get well, we will,” said her mother.

Nguyen told her friend about the sad moment and her friend reached to the restaurant to organize a special occasion.

“We didn’t have to think long about it,” Paula Breaux, manager of J. Wilson, told CNN. She opened the restaurant an hour earlier to accommodate Adelaide and her family.

The staff decorated the restaurant with the favorite color of Adelaide, pink, and made her favorite food: cookies. Then there was one last surprise. They also covered the cost of the meal.

“I was ready to pay the bill, but it was already taken care of,” said Nguyen. “I can’t explain how much this means for me, her father and her sister.”

Young Adelaide is still pending, but she can’t wait to go back to J. Wilson’s.

