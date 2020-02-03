The Texas police found 36 migrants under load of gravel in the dumper’s secret compartment

LAREDO, Texas – A tip from an anonymous caller led the police in Laredo, Texas, to a surprising discovery: 36 migrants were trapped in a hidden compartment in a dump truck that seemed to be dragging gravel.

Officers had sent a scrap yard to tow the disabled dump truck in the morning of January 30, police said. Later that morning they received a message that people were hidden in a compartment in the vehicle.

Investigators and rescuers responded to the confiscated fate and heard banging from the truck, said Laredo police spokesman, officer Emanuel Diaz. The people inside seemed to be trapped, he said.

Rescuers “were able to get an excavator to remove some of the dirt so they could get out,” Diaz said.

Researchers discovered that multiplex plates were installed in the truck, creating the hidden compartment. A mix of sand, gravel and dirt was on top of the plywood, the police said.

Customs and Border Protection South Texas shared photos of the truck and the migrants on Twitter and stated that the migrants had “no way out”.

“Make no mistake – the criminal organizations and cartels are not worried about the well-being of the people they smuggle across the border,” said Deputy CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan on Twitter.

The migrants were in custody of Homeland Security Investigations in the midst of a human smuggling investigation, police said.

Authorities did not say where they believed the migrants were from, whether they would face charges or that they had legal representation.

In the past, CBP has released reports of large groups of migrants trapped in trucks and warned that smugglers are endangering the lives of migrants, but reports about hidden compartments in trucks are less common.

The agency has released details about cases where migrants were hiding in furniture, behind piles of tires or in the sleeping compartment of a tractor-trailer. In a two-month period in 2018, the agency thwarted 42 smuggling attempts with tractor-trailers, officials said.

Such a case took a tragic turn in 2017 when nine people were found dead in a sweltering tractor trailer where more than 100 undocumented immigrants were locked up. The driver of that truck, found in San Antonio, Texas, was later sentenced to life imprisonment.

