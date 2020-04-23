The Texas couple has an adorable wedding in zoom due to COVID-19 [VIDEO]

Your wedding day is supposed to be the happiest day of your life. However, COVID-19 canceled many people’s weddings and put plans on hold for most couples. Doug and Jami Adams were still determined to make their wedding happen despite this deadly pandemic. They just had to get creative with a little help from Zoom.

COVID-19 kept the couple in quarantine away from their families

For Doug and Jami, being in quarantine was the clarity they needed to realize they didn’t want to wait to get married. He was originally scheduled to get married on May 23, but felt like COVID-19 would delay the event. They have never lived together before, so they spend much more time together in quarantine. It was one of the reasons they decided to get married. “Most people don’t start their married life in quarantine where they were imprisoned for most of the day,” he said. The two agreed that it was amazing to spend so much time together as they got to learn more from each other.

He led them to have a plan to get married in his living room so all his friends and family could attend Zoom. Zoom is a video conferencing platform that became a major mode of communication during this global pandemic. Simply put, Zoom brings people together which is exactly what he did for this happy couple’s wedding. Their living room is also the place where they were dedicated. It is definitely now your most favorite room in the house.

They are delighted with their decision to marry at home

Jami posted the following adorable photo from the wedding day. She included the headline: “Last Friday I married my best friend. In our living room, of course. We are so grateful for today’s technology that it allows our families to join us. Although the circumstances are not ideal, we could not be happier. We can’t wait to celebrate with our friends and family in August. ”The couple hopes to have a bigger wedding celebration later this summer once the pandemic is over.

The couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day and planned to be engaged just three months before tying the knot. They were anxious to marry each other and begin the next chapter of their lives. This was definitely a unique way to do it. They brought their pastor and one of their friends who was a photographer into their house and they were all ready. The couple sent the Zoom link and were happy to see that their families were very supportive of their decision to get married this way.

They weren’t the only couple to get married with zoom

New Jersey couple Jeff and Megan Dugan were forced to cancel their wedding because of COVID-19. But, they were able to quickly plan a Zoom wedding so they could get married on their original wedding date. They got her pastor to come to her house and sent a Zoom link so all her friends and family could attend her wedding. they also plan to have another larger wedding celebration when the quarantine ends. Another Michigan couple followed suit and had a wedding in Zoom. They were happy not to have to make a seating box.

More and more couples are opting for these safe marriages during a time when we are all urged to practice social distancing.

It’s so good to see that even in times like these, love is what brings people together. Have you still been invited to some Zoom weddings? They seem like a really unique experience.

