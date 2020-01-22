Hollywood’s liberal stars earn millions of dollars every year when they act in films that glorify gun violence. Yet they are always the first to tell their fellow Americans that possession of weapons is wrong. That is why it is so refreshing that actress Jenna Boyd, a former child star who became famous in the 2005 film The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, is now opposing the liberal world of Hollywood to herself as a proud “Christian” To defend gun owner “.

Jenna Boyd is proud to be a Christian gun owner

Daily Mail reported that 26-year-old actress Jenna Boyd, who comes from Bedford, Texas and is currently featured in the Netflix series “Atypical”, used the social media app TikTok this week to watch a cheeky video Send comeback to their left haters.

“Honestly, I really only hate three things,” she said in the video. “First, to be a gun owner. Two who run my skin care business and three who are Christian. “

Boyd went on to speak about certain hateful comments she had received, adding that she was so undisturbed by the negativity that she could laugh at the fact.

“People say all sorts of things like, ‘How do you sleep at night? ‘And all I can tell you … if you really want to know it is after I have said my prayers with a bomb night cream on my face and with a 38 special under my bed, ”said the young actress.

Liberal backlash is intensifying

Jenna Boyd’s video quickly went viral and received numerous comments.

Inevitably, the Liberals could not resist Boyd from giving more hatred because he was a proud Christian woman who had weapons.

“Gun owners? I’m sorry I really like you and I will never judge someone’s religion or whatever, but I will not follow because I never support it, ”wrote a social media user. Another user adds: “This is not a sister with personality traits.”

Conservative fans praise Jenna Boyd

Others, however, expressed their support for Boyd for being so open to being a Christian gun owner.

“Omg, I love you even more now that I know you are a Christian and have weapons,” commented one user.

Anyone who has ever worked in the entertainment industry is risking a future career by posting a video like this.

We wholeheartedly welcome Jenna Boyd for having the courage to “come out” as a Christian gun owner in Hollywood.

If only more Hollywood stars had the courage to do the same!