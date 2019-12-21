The Texans expect J.J. Watts return from a torn pec for the playoffs

Loading...

J.J. Watt was operated on a torn chest in October, believing that his season was going to end prematurely. Watt even tweeted on October 27 that he was "disappointed" because he "will not be able to end the season with my boys and give fans what they deserve" to be the case.

Watt sent out a cryptic tweet on Thursday, sparking speculation that he could return to the Houston Texans sometime this year.

In addition to confirming speculation, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network also indicated that the Texans believe Watt will return if the team qualifies for the postseason. Rapoport moved to the NFL GameDay Kickoff and announced that while the team will be careful to get him onto the practice field, he should take the field into the playoffs.

"Aid is on the way to defending the Houston Texans," said Rapoport. "JJ Watt is expected back for the playoffs. Remember he is recovering from a torn pectoral muscle and when he tweeted that it wasn't over this week he meant it. As for the plan, Colleen, I am told this: If the Texans have not yet made the playoffs, Watt could actually train this week, if they have the playoffs in hand and know they will do it, expect him to practice the first week of the playoffs 100 percent, but he's still JJ Watt. "

At the moment, the 9-5 Texans have a 17-10 lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If so, they will win AFC South and start the postseason. And as Rapoport said, even a battered watt gives the team, which is ranked 26th in the NFL and 29th in duels, a much needed boost.

