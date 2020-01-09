The test that Sydney Thunder star Chris Green has to pass after being called to throw

Loading...

The independent consultant employed by CA would not specifically comment on Green’s case, but sources have told the Herald that it is the off-spinner’s faster ball that has raised eyebrows at local players.

Bowlers are classified as unlawful if the elbow joint is stretched more than 15 degrees horizontally from the upper arm to release the ball. If a ball is above this extension during the test, a player is classified as illegal.

Chris Green was banned for an illegal bowling action

Bowling is filmed by 18 cameras, which are in an arc around the player and have reflective markings on the shoulder, upper arm, forearm, hand and ball.

The cameras, each valued at $ 30,000, capture infrared light rays that bounce back from the markings. In this way, computers using a software package can convert the arm three-dimensionally to accurately calculate every moment of the bowler’s action.

High-speed video cameras positioned at key locations in the lab to provide similar viewing angles for the footage ensure that the action being tested is a “meaningful replica” of the game.

“The testing process will continue until the action is repeated,” said Dr. Luke Kelly, senior researcher at the School of Human Movement at the University of Queensland. “It is an important basic rule, you have to repeat the action.

“In most cases, people are very cooperative and really want to get through the process.

“If a bowler has a bent arm, or remains bent or bent all the way, it’s completely legal. So we have to do a three-dimensional motion analysis because it can be very difficult to determine.”

“We have to judge with a certain degree of accuracy so that we can find out what is being straightened and what is not.”

Although players typically throw five to six overs, it can take hours for the lab to calibrate and the markers to be in place on the bowler’s arm.

“When a player is named by game officers, we usually evaluate all of their deliveries and variations,” said Dr. Kelly. “When we test a variation, we generally have to test at least six deliveries of a variation. At the higher level, these guys can replicate the way their arm moves. The variability is pretty small if they’re good.” in what they’re doing. “

Green used social media to say that he accepted Cricket Australia’s decision to ban him.

“Except I couldn’t be out there with my @ thunderbbl teammates tonight,” Green tweeted. “Although the news about my action is disappointing, I respect the process and the results of the test. The perspective is important in what is currently happening in our country.

“With the help of my coaches, I will do everything I can to do what I love with the ball in hand. I would like to thank everyone for their messages. I am very lucky to have the best people and fans to support me! The work starts tomorrow. “

In the meantime, Dan Christian, all-rounder at Melbourne Renegades, has welcomed Australia’s stance on illegal bowling.

“Disappointing for Chris, but yes, it’s nice to see that the authorities comply with the rules of the game,” said Christian.

The former Australian player tweeted before a game against Donner in December that he would be sure to ‘throw’ some outsiders before Thursday night’s game. When asked if the tweet was Green, Christian replied that if he faced Glenn Maxwell or Nic Maddinson, he would “win some fights” before the derby against the Melbourne Stars on Friday night.

Green, a regular on the international T20 circuit, recently signed his first contract in the Indian Premier League after signing with the Kolkata Knight Riders. The bowling ban applies to all events approved by Cricket Australia, including the BBL, but it could still be selected as a batsman.

Andrew Wu writes about cricket and AFL for The Sydney Morning Herald

