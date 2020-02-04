The Tesla stock is rising. Madness or visionary investing?

DETROIT – Eight months after moving to the scrap yard, Tesla is now worth more than General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler together, although the Big Three together sell more cars and trucks in two weeks than Tesla in a whole year.

In a turnaround of fortune analysts find great, if not nutty, the stock of the manufacturer of electric vehicles and solar panels has skyrocketed to nearly $ 900, an increase of more than 30% in just the past two days. It is now five times worth what it was in June, when there was a whisper of bankruptcy around the company founded by the whimsical visionary Elon Musk.

Among the world’s car manufacturers, Tesla, with a market value of Tuesday shunning only $ 160 billion, stands behind Toyota alone, with $ 232 billion.

Many investors see it as justified for a company that is the world leader in the sale of electric vehicles in the midst of an expected global transition from the combustion engine to batteries.

Others see the meteoric rise as simply crazy for a company that has never achieved an annual profit.

“It doesn’t seem to be closely related to reality,” says Gartner analyst Mike Ramsey.

Tesla only sold 367,500 vehicles last year, compared to millions at GM, Ford or Fiat Chrysler. GM alone sold 7.7 million, 21 times more than Tesla.

Last spring Tesla seemed to be in trouble. The stock had fallen by 40%, largely due to concerns that buyers no longer had money for its expensive vehicles, which start at nearly $ 40,000 and can run over $ 100,000.

Large debt payments loomed, the company burned in cash and the losses grew. The federal tax credit was phased out towards the end of the year and competitors were about to launch their own electric vehicles.

But sales came out stronger than many expected, production problems were overcome, and although Tesla lost $ 862 million in 2019, it became a profit in the last two quarters of the year, including $ 105 million in quarterly earnings last week.

One of the positive signs from the automaker: Tesla said it expects to surpass the production of 500,000 vehicles at its factories in Fremont, California and Shanghai this year. It seems to have worked to make the Model 3 small car, the cheapest vehicle in the company. And it announced that the Y model, a small SUV with broad global appeal, will produce faster than expected.

“For Tesla worldwide, this is likely to be their most important car,” said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of insights on the Edmunds.com car pricing website, which provides content for The Associated Press.

Tasha Keeney, an analyst at ARK Invest, one of the most bullish companies on Tesla, said investors have discovered that Tesla is ahead of the competition in battery technology and software. The demand for electric vehicles is also likely to be underestimated in the next five years, she said.

“We think an electric vehicle will be cost-competitive by 2022 based on the price of a sticker with a gas-powered car, and this is what will diminish demand,” Keeney said.

The run-up in price, like all equity investments, is a gamble on the future. Electric vehicles account for only 2% of worldwide vehicle sales, and Tesla is competing against established competitors such as GM, Ford, Audi and Porsche.

The increase in Tesla’s shares caused great damage to a group of investors who bet that the shares would fall. These ‘short sellers’ borrowed shares and sold them in the hope of later buying them back at lower prices and earning the difference. Due to persistent doubts about Musk’s ability to realize its ambitions, Tesla is the most shorted company on the US stock market.

But the interest in shorting Tesla has been falling steadily since the summer, when the stock started to rise. When a strongly shorted stock jumps in price very quickly, sellers often rush to buy it hoping to limit their losses. That in turn pushes the share price even higher.

Nevertheless, the increase in stock seems irrational to Gartner’s Ramsey, who points out that Tesla is a car company that is constantly confronted with major investments in factories, vehicle development and raw materials.

“It makes no sense in many ways,” he said.

____

Bussewitz and AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed from New York.

Tom Krisher and Cathy Bussewitz, The Associated Press