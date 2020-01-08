The Tesla of motorcycles probably doesn't have to worry about Tesla

Loading...

If Tesla ever got into motorcycles, a Canadian electric motorcycle company would make its money with a competing autopilot system.

Damon Motorcycles presented its latest hypersport bike at CES on Tuesday (January 7th). The e-bike is a true speed demon with a top speed of 200 miles per hour and a range of more than 200 miles. It starts at $ 24,995 before electrical tax credits and incentives.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has vowed to stay away from motorcycles after a near-death experience as a teenager. At the launch of Tesla in Cybertruck in November, however, a fully electric ATV was stuck on Tesla’s electrical lineup. But technically, it’s not an electric motorcycle.

BlackBerry activates the driver warning system.

Picture: Zlata Ivleva / Mashable

Damon’s advanced CoPilot 360 warning system is not semi-autonomous like Tesla’s autopilot, but it does provide a complete view of the driver’s environment using BlackBerry sensors, cameras, and radar. Yes, the same BlackBerry from cell phone fame. A front screen shows the road and even shows what’s behind the motorcycle.

Scoping out the scene.

During a demo ride with a VR headset, visual and tactile warnings were given by vibrations from a car in my blind spot that drove over my left shoulder, a quick stop when traffic suddenly slowed down, and other warnings. The handlebars started to tremble, so you had to be careful. The extended warning system indicates that it can recognize up to 64 objects around the motorcycle.

Like Tesla, the motorcycle also receives wireless updates to modify or improve the software that controls the driving and safety system.

It seems that this is as close as possible to the Tesla of the motorcycles.

