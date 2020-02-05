The terrifying science behind the locust plagues of Africa

But that’s not how locusts seem to work. Cease and Overson have shown that for South American locusts (at least they haven’t done field tests on desert locusts in Africa), it’s more about loading carbohydrates, especially as they transform into their gregarious phenotype.

And it is precisely this physiological whim that turns a locust swarm into a scourge: these swarming locusts love grains, a staple of the human diet. This is particularly threatening for farmers with impoverished soils, as overgrazed areas tend to accommodate more carbohydrate-rich species – in particular grasses are extracted from their protein while nitrogen is flushed from overworked soil. It does not guarantee that a swarm will feel at home on someone’s farm. “Returning to the Bible and the Koran, people have seen themselves as passive victims of these grasshopper swarms appearing out of nowhere and obscuring the sky,” says Overson. “And this connection with food illuminates another dimension in this, because we may be more active players than people in the complex dynamics of locusts swarming.”

Water, another critical factor in locust biology, also helps explain why it is so bad in Africa right now. In 2018 came the heavy rainfall that locusts crave with two cyclones, in May and October, which landed at almost the same location on the southern Arabian peninsula. The May storm alone has dumped enough water to grow desert vegetation for six months, which is long enough for two generations of locusts to appear and their populations to explode – quickly. “Mind you, there is an exponential increase of around 20-fold for each generation,” said Keith Cressman, senior locust forecasting officer at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN. “So that means that after six months – since every generation is three months – you have about a factor of 400.” Then the October cyclone added a few months of breeding time.

This insect population grew in the remote deserts of Oman, far from people who could see the growing threat. Cressman’s organization, the FAO, helps coordinate a large network of human observers and satellite data to predict locust pests. All in all, the network includes operators from two dozen front-line countries between West Africa and India with national grasshopper control programs, patrolling the wilderness in trucks, looking for the first sign of trouble. Everyone has contact, monitors in real time and coordinates with Cressman at the FAO head office in Rome.

But this outbreak avoided the monitoring network. “Nobody knew what was going on, because this was just in one of the most remote places on the planet,” says Cressman. “There is nothing – there are no roads, no infrastructure, no Facebook, nothing. You only have towering sand dunes that are as high as skyscrapers. “

Only when observers found grasshoppers in South Oman at the end of 2018 did Cressman sound the alarm. The following January the region started to dry and you can imagine how it went from here. Just like armies in search of conquests, locust populations began to spread north in Iran and south in Yemen in search of food. “While those weeks went on, and more and more swarms came out of that area, you begin to appreciate the extent of what was in that area to begin with,” says Cressman.

Yemen, ravaged by war, no longer had the means to deploy specially trained crews who spray common pesticides that kill the insects within hours. (It is too dangerous for farmers and other common people to spray the pesticides themselves.) Then, catastrophic, heavy rainfall lands, allowing even more breeding opportunities for the invading locusts. At the beginning of last summer, the plague jumped on the wave and landed in Somalia, after which he marched on to Ethiopia and Kenya.

. (TagsToTranslate) Biology