The tenacity of Raptors offers a blueprint for low-identity Timberwolves

Two teams in lively contrast.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are perhaps the lowest functioning team in the NBA – such as the New York Knicks, minus the constantly simmering controversy.

The Timberwolves have had their controversial moments. Jimmy Butler takes the team hostage (metaphorically, but hardly) during a pre-season training before he forced himself out of the city last year.

But their single play-off that is displayed (and counts) in 16 seasons is always the ultimate truth.

This is the franchise where Hall-of-Famer Kevin Garnett was in service for 11 years and once passed the first round of the play-offs. This is the franchise that had two first choices in their starting line-up for the first four years and had one winning season in that period.

No wonder Minnesota pulled out the biggest on the NBA trading deadline last week and made their selection again with seven new players – four of whom were in base against the Raptors on Monday night – after two deals with a one-off cornerstone Andrew Wiggins to the Golden State Warriors for D’Angelo Russell, who made his Timberwolves debut against Toronto.

No wonder why there are many NBA viewers who believe that leaving Minnesota could be the best thing to happen to the child from Thornhill, Ont.

It says that the Timberwolves were so eager to end the six-year Wiggins era that they hung a slightly secured first-round pull of what is supposed to be a deep draft from 2021. They exchanged it for Russell, who himself is known for many empty calories from basketball.

These are issues that the Raptors cannot relate to – unless we go back ten or two years. The Raptors are in their seventh year of making water into wine, or unsigned free agents in borderline all-stars.

While the Raptors tried to extend their winning series to 15 games – the longest winning series of any Canada-based franchise in any sport – the T-Wolves were one game away from a 15-game losing series with decades of underperforming lottery choices to look back on.

The new losing skid of the Timberwolves is now one and the winning series of the Raptors is in 15 with one game left – Wednesday night in Brooklyn – for the NBA All-Star break.

It was a nice farewell gift for fans in Scotiabank Arena who will not see their team at home for nearly two weeks.

Things didn’t always go smoothly, resulting in a 137-126 win that was harder than it seemed, but it helped Raptor’s all-star Pascal Siakam to push this thing over the bump as he took over the piece. He scored 14 of his game-high 34 points in the fourth quarter, including nine consecutive in a two-minute burst as part of the 24-7 point that split the game.

But it was a team effort – and that’s not a cliché. Four of the Raptors improvised starting line-ups had at least 20 points and Fred VanVleet had 16 points and eight assists, while Toronto shot 57 percent off the floor and 51 percent of three 30 assists on 51 field goals made.

The streak of the Raptors is due to all sorts of factors – including a fairly simple schedule. But as a whole it is proof of a positive team culture at work. They just don’t take many – or no – nights off.

The Timberwolves must take notes.

“I have always given this team a lot of praise for … their level of competition,” said Raptor’s head coach Nick Nurse. “We have smart guys and the care factor is up there and they compete almost every night trying to win and figure out, somehow.”

Those habits were tested in an unusually sloppy first half for Toronto. It is worth pointing out that the Minnesota lost their losses by earning 142 points against the Los Angeles Clippers a few nights ago, so it wasn’t a complete shock to beat Toronto after two quarters.

Somewhat surprising were the 14 first half sales of Toronto – the equivalent of their seasonal average (they only made four in the second half). It was a big reason that the Raptors were able to shoot 64 percent off the floor, 60 percent of three and still trail.

Put the misery of the Raptors on to a new starting line-up. While the new Timberwolves look still got everyone’s names in order, the Toronto line-up was in the typical wound-confused state, paint by number. Kyle Lowry returned after missing only one whiplash game, but was out of Serge Ibaka due to flu-like symptoms, who joined Marc Gasol (hamstring) and Norman Powell (finger) on the sidelines.

Start six foot seven Hollis-Jefferson in the middle? Of course why not?

It would put one of the other features of the Raptors to the test: the ability to adjust as games progress.

It has distinguished the Raptors by the streak – their ability to adapt as they adapt to different, injury-poor line-ups while finding ways to win games regardless.

It hasn’t been perfect. The Raptors looked shaky but held on to victories against the Hawks, Knicks and Cavaliers. They had to make a furious comeback of down 10 with 2:27 to play against the Indiana Pacers to set the franchise record with their 12th consecutive win last week and then barely establish an 18-point third quarter lead against the Brooklyn Nets for their 14th win on Saturday.

Their attack was flawless – on their way to Monday night, the Raptors were initially in offensive appreciation of their undefeated piece – but defensively, they slipped a bit, giving 107.8 points per 100 assets compared to 103.8 before it started. Toronto is also in 28th place in the defensive recovery rate.

Defensively, the Raptors finally began to look more self-assured in the third quarter when they held Minnesota at more than acceptable 19 points for 12 minutes shooting at 33 percent by stepping up the defense activity. They forced six sales and maintained their own offensive crunchiness and achieved a divorce with a 10-0 run, raising them 106-94. OG Anunoby for 16 of his season-high 25 points in the frame to go on seven shots was also useful.

The Raptors eventually found out. They always do that. The Timberwolves are just one example of a franchise that is still trying to find its way.