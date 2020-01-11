The temperature reaches 70 degrees in Boston

Saturday’s high temperature not only broke the previous record, it blew it up, according to the National Weather Service, the temperature at Logan International Airport reached 70 degrees just before 1:43 p.m. The previous record temperature January 11 city temperature was 62 degrees, which was rolled back in 1975. Saturday marked just the third time that Boston reached 70 degrees or more in January since the beginning of record keeping in 1872, depending on the weather High temperature in the city reached 70 degrees in January on New Years Day in 1876. Then 74 years later, mercury reached 72 degrees on January 26, 1950. There is a good chance that the high temperature in Boston could reach again 70 degrees Sunday. The current record for January 12 is 61 degrees, which was set in 2017, but strong winds came with the arrival of hot air. A wind warning is in effect until 4 p.m. On Sunday throughout Massachusetts, the National Weather Service said the southwest winds were 15 to 25 mph with gusts between 45 and 55 mph. The section of Elmwood Road between Cavanaugh Road and Martin Road has been closed. A tree was also cut down by the Belmont Reservoir on Saturday afternoon. According to the weather service, the strongest winds will blow in two pulses. The current wind pulse is expected to decrease until early Saturday evening, while the second stronger wind pulse will occur around dawn Sunday and continue until Sunday afternoon.

