Jack Reacher returns in a new 35mm adaptation for Amazon Studios. Nick Santora (Scorpion, Prison Break) has been announced as both executive producer and showrunner.

Season 1 is based on Lee Child’s first Jack Reacher novel, The Killing Floor. Christopher McQuarrie’s popcorn thriller from 2012 with Tom Cruise has not yet produced a permanent film series, but Amazon Studios believes enough in Jack Reacher to justify the series.

Although Tom Cruise is not tied to the project, Child is on board as the executive producer. Jack Reacher’s fans are likely pleased with the show’s loyalty to the books because the author of the source material is so close.

“Lee Child has created an incredible character and world,” Santora told The Hollywood Reporter. “It will be the goal of every writer, producer, actor, executive, and crew member to capture the essence of Mr. Child’s books.”

Santora described Child as Reacher’s “pulse”. McQuarrie is also recognized as an executive producer, but he must already have his hands full with his Mission Impossible films. Edward Zwick, who directed the inferior sequel to Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, is nowhere to be seen.

Who will take on the role of Jack Reacher in the new series? According to Childs novels, Reacher is supposed to be 6’5 “tall and weigh between 210 and 250 pounds. And if they decide to be so precise about the casting, the pool will certainly be a bit narrower.

Gallery – The best action movie posters

(TagsToTranslate) Amazon Studios (T) Jack Reacher (T) Tom Cruise (T) Nick Santora