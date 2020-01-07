Loading...

Photo courtesy of Johany Jutras / CFL.ca

Many CFL fans have been concerned about the rules of the quarterback list since some details of the new collective agreement were released in May.

Traditionally, CFL teams had to attract three quarterbacks for each game. Under the new CBA – which the league has not yet formally published – this requirement will be reduced to two in 2020 and beyond.

Dressing two quarterbacks can be catastrophic for teams that injure more than one passer-by in the game. The lack of a third division club in any club could also hinder the development of quarterbacks across the league.

Randy Ambrosie was a guest on the Rod Pedersen Show on Tuesday and highlighted the quarterback rule.

“I had this conversation with a number of fans. In fact, a number of rider fans expressed concern during the Gray Cup,” Ambrosie said.

“Nobody is prevented from having a third quarterback in their squad. It just eliminated that third quarterback rule. So it shouldn’t worry anyone that we won’t see teams with three-quarter backlogs – that’s a decision that the teams will make. “

Confused about the @ CFL QB rule changes (dressing 2 or 3) ????

Randy Ambrosie is cleaning up here

“Nobody is prevented from having a third QB on their roster” #RPShow | #CFL | #WinterMeetings pic.twitter.com/xW9RWqhDIf

– The Rod Pedersen Show (@RodPedersenShow) January 7, 2020

Even though the details of the new CBA are still unclear, fans can rest assured that the teams can still decide which three-quarter backs they want.

The new rule specifies a requirement for two quarterbacks, not a limit of two quarterbacks. Although some teams will use this well-known guideline in 2020, many teams expect to continue taking three passers-by for each competition.