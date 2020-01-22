The teachers union sued Betsy DeVos for protecting their borrowers: NPR

Randi Weingarten of the American Federation of Teachers says the message of her organization’s lawsuit is clear: “Protect the students of the United States – not the nonprofits (schools) who make money from them.”

On Wednesday, one of the country’s largest teacher unions, the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos will sue too much for lifting a rule to protect borrowers from profit-making and career-oriented schools that are graduating Indebtedness and limited employment prospects.

Randi Weingarten, president of the 1.7 million union, says the message of the lawsuit is clear: “Protect the students of the United States, not the nonprofits (schools) who make money from them.”

DeVos’ 2014 rule, called “employment,” served as a warning to nonprofit universities and all schools that offer career certificate programs: if graduates do not earn enough income to repay their student debt, schools may lose access on federal aid.

With many of these programs generating most of their revenue from federal student loans and grants, this has been a potentially devastating threat. So devastating that Weingarten says, “The rule worked. What happened is that these places – not just those for profits, but everyone who was affected – started to clean up their actions.”

“Declare victory and go home”

When the Obama administration began working on a purchase rule in 2010, some for-profit institutions began making changes to prevent possible settlement. For example, Kaplan Higher Education has introduced an introductory, non-teaching phase for prospective students where they can take classes. In a press release, Kaplan said the move would “reduce the risk that the federal government will unnecessarily lend students with low chances of success”.

… the opponents of the (for-profit) sector should only declare victory and go home. Your message was heard and the sector responded.

And in its 2011 annual report to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, another for-profit heavyweight, ITT Educational Services, Inc., has identified concerns in the for-profit sector: “Changes due to (acquisition) requirements may reduce our opportunities Enroll and / or increase our business costs, possibly to a significant extent. “

In other words, schools were so threatened that they lost access to state aid. They started making changes before employment became the norm.

“I’ve said quite a lot in recent years that opponents of the (for-profit) sector should just declare victory and go home,” said Steve Gunderson, president and CEO of Career Education Colleges and Universities (CECU), a membership organization which serves as a national voice for vocational schools. “Your message was heard and the sector responded.”

“You just didn’t define the term”

The first official data on employment were published in January 2017. It was shown that more than 700 programs did not meet the new standard – which the department saw as a reasonable ratio of a student’s debt to income.

In the same month, Donald Trump was sworn in as president. The following month, DeVos was sworn in as his education secretary. DeVos ignored the acquisition rule from the start – even after 18 attorneys general sued it and demanded that it be enforced. The department officially repealed the rule in 2019.

Dan Zibel, chief lawyer at the non-profit student defense, represents AFT in the new lawsuit.

“If an agency changes its mind and wants to repeal a directive, it has to explain it,” he says. “It has to recognize what it is doing and explain the new rule.”

Employment was important and (DeVos) took it out. And I’ve never seen that before. I have never seen an agency use a term set out in the rules and simply not define it without replacing it with a new meaning.

But according to Zibel, DeVos didn’t really rewrite the rule. “That means they simply delete the entire regulatory structure and don’t replace it with anything.”

“You just didn’t define the term,” said James Kvaal, who helped shape the original rule as Deputy Under Secretary in the Obama Education Department. “Employment made sense and (DeVos) got rid of it. And I just – I’ve never seen it before. I’ve never seen an agency use a term that is defined in the regulations and only repeal it without replacing him with another new meaning. “

NPR received a draft complaint that is expected to be filed with the US District Court. It says: “The department acted arbitrarily, moody and not in accordance with the law.”

In a statement to NPR, department spokeswoman Angela Morabito, while generally not commenting on pending litigation, said “she will vigorously defend her final settlement and override this deeply flawed rule.”

Accountability versus transparency

The term “gainful employment” is derived from the groundbreaking university law, which divides post-secondary programs into two categories: those that offer a degree and those that offer “training to prepare for gainful employment in a recognized profession”. The law states that these careers programs, in order to receive state study grants, should prepare students for success in the workplace.

The problem is that Congress didn’t define “employment” or how to measure it. Only with the Obama administration did the US Department of Education create a clear standard.

Although the rule also applied to some nonprofit and public institutions, DeVos argued that its predecessors used it specifically for nonprofit schools.

The education department usually justifies its lifting that students at nonprofit universities are more likely to be at risk (ie low-income students without a high school diploma, single parents, students of skin color, etc.) as community college students. The reasons for the department, “Differences in borrowing and student outcomes may well be due to the characteristics of the student and may not accurately reflect institutional quality.”

In short, the department argues that a student’s failure cannot be a school’s failure.

The DeVos approach replaces responsibility with transparency. The Department of Education’s College Scorecard, a huge school-based database, enables potential students to read the average debt and average income of graduates from all higher education programs. It is essentially a reservation policy – caution buyers. The threat schools now face when graduates are saddled with low-paying jobs and impossible debt depends on prospective students doing their own policing, using the college scorecard, and abandoning ugly schools.

“Instead of only addressing schools based on their tax status, this administration is trying to ensure that students receive transparent and meaningful information about all universities and programs,” DeVos said in a 2018 statement announcing the move to lift the acquisition rule.

The department acknowledged that there would be a cost to continuing to provide government grants to inferior programs, “especially if this burdens students with debts that they cannot repay, or with proof of education that does not improve their employability.” Ultimately, however, the announcement was: “The department believes the benefits outweigh the costs because all students will benefit from choice and transparency.”

Gunderson agrees: “I really think what the department has done will be the most important public policy to protect potential students across the board.”

This is not the first time that the education department of DeVos is discarding or rewriting student protection policies. The department has also dramatically rewritten another Obama-era rule known as “borrower defense.” This rule allows borrowers who think they have been cheated by their school to apply for their federal student loans. When the newly written borrower defense rule goes into effect in July, it will be much harder for students to prove that they have been misled, and those who do so may only get some of their debts canceled.