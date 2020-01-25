The TDF-1 is a Formula 1 car that has been overhauled for reliable use on the racetrack

Would you like a Formula 1 car to travel days on the track but not take an entire team of mechanics with you? Good news because Tour-de-Force Power Engineering is selling an F1 car that has been “professionally reworked for private use” for just $ 2 million.

The TDF-1 was built from a 2011 Marussia or 2012 Sauber Formula 1 chassis and is designed for a range of 3000 kilometers. The 2.4-liter V8 engines that were originally installed in these vehicles were replaced by 1.7-liter 4-cylinders with 600 hp. A dry weight of 1,322 pounds gives these cars a power to weight ratio of around 1,000 horsepower per ton.

The company claims 95 percent of the performance of a Formula 1 car. Zero to 60 times is less than two seconds at a top speed somewhere north of 200 miles an hour. The cars maintain the original F1 aerodynamics, so they slow down at speed with 4.5 g deceleration and a curve at 4 g. They also have DRS, although TDF has added a safety feature that turns them off when the driver brakes or turns the steering wheel. There is no good excuse for not being the fastest driver on the track.

There’s a push button starter in the cockpit and real radiator fans in the car, so you could probably drive this yourself if you have $ 2 million, but no friends either. The car runs on high-octane racing fuel and is unfortunately delivered without a license plate.