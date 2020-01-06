Loading...

The talks to end bumpy walks are resumed in strike-bound France

from The Associated Press

Posted January 6, 2020 11:53 pm PST

Empty platform is pictured at Gare Saint Lazare train station during the 33rd day of the strikes in Paris, Monday, January 6, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron is preparing to launch a crucial week of negotiations with trade unions amid national protests and transport strikes against the government’s plans to revise the pension system. (AP Photo / Michel Euler)

PARIS – Negotiations between the government and the trade unions resumed the negotiations on Tuesday to put an end to the strikes that have hampered the French train network and made commuting miserable for Parisians.

The government is fighting to overcome the trade union opposition to its plans to reform the French pension system. It wants to reduce the age at which retirees are eligible for full pensions from 62 to 64.

It also wants to end some of the special pension deals with which a minority of employees can retire in their fifties.

The government maintains that the new system will be fairer for all French employees and financially sustainable. The government argued for a compromise before resuming talks at the Ministry of Labor with trade unions and employers’ representatives.

Tuesday was the 34th day of disturbing train strikes and walkouts in the Paris metro.

The corresponding press

{* loginWidget *}