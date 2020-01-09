The talk of retaliation strengthens trust in the breeders of the owners

Loading...

Loading

“We don’t mind if we get beaten in our earnings, that’s part of the industry, but what happened to Zaman, we went away and said: ‘We are done, the industry is corrupt, it stinks, there is no level playing field and we won’t go back until they clear things up. “

The Loveridges have rasterized, owned and bred horses for over 30 years. For two thirds of that time, Gail also had a coaching license.

“We have invested time, money, energy and passion in the industry,” she said.

“It brought us up and down to see our horses win. Basically, we had a great time with Zaman. He was probably our best horse we’ve ever had.”

“He and [trainer] Fran [Houlahan] just clicked. Fran got the key to this horse, she just trained this horse perfectly.

“[But] being consistently beaten by horses who were given illegal medication to improve their performance on race day, and our good old guy didn’t have that … disappointed us a lot.”

Zaman wins the 2012 JJ Houlahan Hurdle.Credit: Fairfax Media

The couple then decided not to return to sport until they regained their integrity.

“When we finished Casionholic and she was sold as a broodmare, we said ‘Nup, we are done’.

“Ami [Yargi] later offered us shares of a couple of very talented young people and we had a family reunion and went, you know what, until the industry is on a par and cleaned up, we will just say no thanks.”

Loading

However, later suspensions and talks about retroactive prize money helped the couple make a turn.

“We actually left: ‘OK, thank goodness, someone appears and is held accountable.’

“If we receive this subsequent payment, we can reinvest in a young horse. We are pretty exhausted, but Mick is on his bucket list, he would like to be in a Melbourne Cup horse, so we would certainly be interested at this level.

“[But we won’t be back] until it’s cleared up and I’m confident.

“Nobody wants to be a bad sport, but you all go into racing and think we all work on the same level.”

The couple are currently on the Gold Coast and are open to the idea of ​​bringing a horse from the Magic Millions home.

Damien Ractliffe is the chief racing reporter for The Age.

Most seen in sports

Loading