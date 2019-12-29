Loading...

By RAHIM FAIEZ and KATHY GANNON The Associated Press

Published on December 29, 2019 at 12:30 p.m.

Updated December 29, 2019 at 12:31 p.m.

The Taliban said on Sunday that they had agreed to a temporary ceasefire nationwide. It offers a window in which a peace agreement with the United States could be signed.

A peace agreement would allow Washington to bring its troops home from Afghanistan and end its 18-year military engagement there, the longest in America. The US wants the Taliban to promise in every deal that Afghanistan will not serve as a base for terrorist groups. The United States currently has an estimated 12,000 soldiers in Afghanistan.

The Taliban chief has to agree to the deal, but that's expected. The duration of the ceasefire has not been determined, but a 10-day period is proposed.

Our Taliban negotiating team met with the government council for a week before agreeing on a short ceasefire. The negotiating team returned to Qatar on Sunday, where it will remain political

The Taliban officials familiar with the negotiations spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

An important pillar of the agreement that the US and the Taliban have been drawing up for more than a year is direct negotiations between Afghans on both sides of the conflict.

These intra-Afghan negotiations are expected to take place within two weeks of the signing of a peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban. You will probably decide what Afghanistan will look like after the war and what role the Taliban will play. The negotiations would cover a wide range of issues, such as women's rights, freedom of expression and the fate of tens of thousands of Taliban fighters, as well as the heavily armed militias of the Afghan warlords who have since amassed wealth and power to overthrow the Taliban.

The temporary ceasefire was proposed by US ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad in the last round of talks.

