The Taliban attacks in Afghanistan have been at their highest for a decade

The Taliban have carried out more attacks across Afghanistan in the last three months of 2019 than in the same period each year since the United States first began collecting data in 2010. This emerges from a new report by the Inspector General for Reconstruction in Afghanistan.

The Taliban launched an astonishing 8,204 attacks in the fourth quarter of 2019. This corresponds to an increase of 17 percent compared to 6,974 attacks in the same period last year. This emerges from SIGAR’s latest quarterly report on the country’s security and reconstruction efforts.

(Special Inspector General for the Reconstruction of Afghanistan)

The SIGAR report indicates that in the fourth quarter of 2019, after the collapse of the peace talks with the United States in September and the Afghan presidential elections in the same month, effective Taliban-led attacks increased and hostile activity expanded to northern and eastern Afghanistan to have.

(Special Inspector General for the Reconstruction of Afghanistan)

It is unclear whether this increase in attacks has led to major changes in the Taliban territorial holdings in Afghanistan, especially since the U.S. government stopped regular reviews of the number of districts the terrorist group is currently controlling across the country earlier this year.

According to the latest SIGAR report, which contained such information, the Afghan government lost seven more districts in the final months of 2018, reducing its overall control of the country to only 53.8 percent, with 12.3 percent of the districts controlled by insurgents and a further 33.9 percent were contested. ”

According to a recent assessment by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Long War Journal, the Afghan government controls only 33 percent of the country’s districts, with 19 percent controlled by insurgents and 48 percent controversial.

SIGAR reports say the U.S. military dropped more ammunition at targets across Afghanistan in 2019 than in any other year since at least 2009, which was part of a U.S. Armed Forces Afghanistan project in the fall of 2018 “reinforce. on the Taliban’s participation in peace talks to end the 18-year war there.

Indeed, after the collapse of the peace talks, both President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said that the US military is further aggravating the strikes against the insurgent group in response to “heinous attacks by the Taliban and others across Afghanistan” will, as Esper told reporters on October 4th.

In December, the Taliban denied that, despite reports to the contrary, the group had agreed a temporary ceasefire with the U.S.-led coalition there. “The reality is that the Islamic Emirate has no intention of declaring an armistice.”

As of December 31, 2019, the U.S. government had committed nearly $ 86.4 billion to support the Afghan government.

Around 14,000 U.S. service members are currently deployed to Afghanistan.