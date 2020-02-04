The Taliban accuse the US of delaying the peace process in Afghanistan

KABUL (Reuters) – The Afghan Taliban on Tuesday accused the United States of hindering the peace negotiations in response to statements by the top American diplomat that violence must be reduced before an end of the war agreement can be reached ,

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday during a visit to Uzbekistan that “demonstrable evidence” is needed to reduce Taliban violence in a peace deal with the Islamist group.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that problems from the American side, including a tweet from US President Donald Trump that stopped signing an agreement last year, were the cause of challenges in the peace process.

“Mr. Pompeo shouldn’t be to blame. Our approach is principled and consistent, and our policy is not as shaky as that of the other side,” Mujahid said in a statement to the Whatsapp news service.

Trump broke off talks to end the 18-year war in a tweet in September after a U.S. soldier was killed in an attack by the militant group.

Talks resumed, but suffered setbacks from several attacks, including a December suicide attack on a US base outside Kabul that killed two civilians.

Hostilities have increased in recent weeks, suggesting that peace negotiations between the United States and the Taliban in Qatar’s capital, Doha, have stalled.

At least 29 members of the Afghan security forces were killed in Taliban attacks that followed air and ground attacks by government forces on the Islamist group in January.

The Afghan armed forces and the Taliban also collided last week when security personnel tried to access the site of a crashed US military plane in central Afghanistan. The U.S. Armed Forces later came to the site to recover the remains of two employees and what was believed to be the flight data recorder.

Trump has been reported to plan to withdraw about half of the 14,000 U.S. forces in Afghanistan last year to exert pressure to conclude a peace agreement with the Taliban to prevent the country from collapsing.

The Taliban increasingly won as efforts to build a possible peace deal continued and control over large parts of the war-torn country increased.