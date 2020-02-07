The Syrian armed forces almost shot down a civil aircraft with 172 passengers on board

Editor’s Note: This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

Syrian troops almost shot down an airliner early Thursday morning trying to land in Damascus.

Russian officials confirmed on Friday that a Cham Wings Airbus A320 flying to Damascus from Najaf in Iraq diverted its landing to a Russian military air base near Latakia in Syria to avoid anti-aircraft missiles fired by Syrian air defense ,

Air defense was on high alert after Israeli fighter planes fired rockets into Damascus on Thursday.

The aircraft, which according to The Guardian carried 172 passengers, landed safely and no one was injured.

The incident renewed fears that a major conflict in the region could jeopardize air traffic security in an increasingly crowded and militarized area, where such incidents are becoming more common.

(Screenshot / FlightRadar24)

Last month, Iranian air defense units accidentally destroyed a Ukrainian airliner, killing 176 people, for fear of a US air strike on Iran. In 2018, Syrian air defense destroyed a Russian surveillance aircraft off the coast of Syria, also in a panicked reaction to Israeli air strikes on targets in Syria.

Russia is coordinating its operations in Syria from Hmeimim Air Base, an important facility on the Mediterranean coast where Cham Wings’ flight fled the rocket fire, according to Reuters, citing the Russian Interfax intelligence service citing Russian officials.

Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes on targets in Syria that are typically related to Iranian or Hezbollah operations, as both have deployed significant troops to Syria to help Syrian President Bashar al Assad’s efforts, an almost ten-year uprising against his rule suppress, support.

After the 2018 incident, Russian military officials said Russian advisers would take control of the most extensive and accurate missile systems, the S-300, that they have made available to the Syrian government. It is unclear whose troops operated the systems that fired over Damascus on Thursday morning.

