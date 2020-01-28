The symbolism and appeal of green dresses: trend history

Perhaps we also want to be captivated by greenery – immersed and transformed into something mythical at this time, depending on the suggestion of unapproachability (think of Gatsby’s green light over the water, or the distant call of Oz’s Emerald City). But as filmmaker and artist Derek Jarman writes in his beautiful book about color Chroma: “We think that green has more shades than any other color, because the buds break the winter thinly into the hedges. Hallucinating summer days. ”For every green dress reminiscent of a mermaid, whether it is benign or wonderfully dangerous, there is another that suggests something completely different: spring visions of renewal, gardens overflowing with flowers in June, the neon glitter of disco lights , royal Medieval queens, devastating comic book villains, Scarlett O’Hara in Gone with the Wind is building a new dress of ‘moss-green velvet curtains’. This is logical. Green, as with all colors, comes with a complex set of symbolic associations, ranging from fertility to envy to growth to poison to money to hope for nature.