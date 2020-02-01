The Sydney Sixers want Mitchell Starc to return to the BBL final

Starc is considered one of the most devastating T20 bowlers in the world, and the Indian Premier League corporations became intensely interested in him before he died and decided to spend time with his wife.

While any possible return would be a heavy blow to someone in the Sixers bowling lineup, Starc is no stranger to the group and discussed a summer return before the tournament started.

“We had a couple of talks with Mitch until the deal was signed in December and we can invite him technically the next weekend,” Sixers General Manager Jodie Hawkins told The Sun Herald and Sunday Age.

Mitchell Starc was already working for the Sixers in 2012. He has been associated with the franchise for a long time.

Photo credit: Anthony Johnson

“Mitch had a very busy schedule and he and ‘Midge’ [Healy] have been separated very often lately. Back then he wanted to put the family first, which you can understand.

Loading

“I’m not sure if it would be fair for our bowling group that got us this far, but I’m sure I’ll make a call, and if Mitch is interested, we won’t say no. We’ll close never. ” Door on longtime Sixers. “

The Sixers bowling group was really outstanding on Friday night at the MCG as they limited the Melbourne Stars to just 99, their lowest BBL total in history.

While the stars were once again pounded by suffocation in a major BBL game from their former skipper Shane Warne – they have now lost eight of their ten post-season clashes – the Sydney franchise was unable to take anything.

Skipper Moises Henriques admitted that the Sixers would always become one with the return of the international trio of Steve Smith, Hazlewood and Lyon.

“We’re kidding if we don’t think Steve, Josh and Nathan won’t help us much,” said Henriques. “‘Smudge’ [Smith’s] experience with the racket – he can play so many different situations in one game – and even his short innings on a hard wicket on Friday, the way he maneuvered the ball around was nice to look at.

“And to have five bowlers who can bow between one and 20 overs, anyone who encounters this bowling attack will know that questions will be asked all the way.”

The Sixers won’t say no if Starc says yes

The Thunder and Adelaide meet on Saturday evening with the winner, who will compete against the stars on Thursday.

Henriques was not worried about who the Sixers would encounter in a sea of ​​magenta that he hoped would surge north of 40,000 fans.

Warne, Ricky Ponting, Brian Lara, Shane Watson – another former Sixer – and even Brad Fittler will strap on the pads.

Christian plays rugby for The Sydney Morning Herald.

Most seen in sports

Loading