The Sydney Sixers prevail over the Sydney Thunder in a super exciting in front of the SCG bumper crowd

It came after the two sides could not be split, each scoring 149 points in the 20 overs settlement despite a late burst from Curran (35 of 17) who almost won for the Sixers.

With a set of 150 to win, the Sixers clashed at 5-110 with less than four overs to spare when Curran came to the surface but provided them with a glimmer of hope with a brilliant barrel stroke in front 35,296 fans – the biggest crowd in the BBL season so far.

Chris Morris of the Thunder thinks one that could have gone both ways.

Curran started with intent, crossing the line with the first three balls he faced to set up a thrilling finish.

Needing 16 assists from the final, he then threw a six into Victor Trumper support, then hit two, two and a limit to let him two more from the last ball to win.

But Curran's blow down to the deep square leg was recovered by Chris Morris, who then threw at glover Matt Gilkes to easily chase the 24-year-old as he ran backwards for a second, preparing the super.

The Sixers were struck hard earlier on Saturday, Englishman James Vince was sent off after being struck in the net with an elbow, while Steve O & # 39; Keefe (calf) also failed a test. fitness.

They were replaced by rookies Hayden Kerr and Jack Edwards. Kerr opened with Josh Phillippe (11 of 17), but only lasted four balls before being cleaned up by Jono Cook in a chaotic start to their chase.

Philippe himself only faced 17 deliveries until he was trapped by Chris Morris, the Sixers quickly finding themselves in a spot of embarrassment at 2-38.

A 29 point partnership between Henriques (41 out of 30) and Daniel Hughes (37 out of 25) stabilized the ship briefly, the former belt Chris Green in the upper deck of the members standing in what remained as a moment that would have prompted them to action.

But four balls later, Hughes let Green pass through his defenses – and in the aftermath, a brilliant direct hit from Green missed Jordan Silk to reduce the Sixers to 4-72.

Earlier, Hales (32 of 21) hit five limits and six in the first three overs to bring the Thunder to a lightning start.

But the introduction Sean Abbott produced an instant result for the Sixers, his second bullet drawing Usman Khawaja into a spoon in Jackson Bird's throat.

Hales followed six balls later, Tom Curran gaining an advantage on the Englishman's bat, before Lloyd Pope pulled Matthew Gilkes from his fold for a stump that left the Thunder reeling at 3-54.

After a wave of big hits to start the evening, the Sixers suppressed the Thunder to starve them for 46 deliveries until Ferguson and Alex Ross broke the drought in 14 Pope passes.

Then they set out to rebuild their team’s heats with a 56-point partnership – but just when they started shifting, Ross skied Curran on the ground and Abbott sprinted 25 yards to go under and secure a tremendous take to give the Sixers the upper hand. again.

The Pope then struck twice more for the same purpose, before Daniel Sams attempted to cream Abbott with his first ball, but he failed his shot directly at Curran in the long run, reducing the Thunder to 7-115.

That left Ferguson as the only hand in the middle for the Thunder, with his half-ton saving them to the brink of disaster.

Abbott tightened his grip on the showy golden cap as the BBL's main window clerk, finishing with 2-28 to improve his season count to 11 scalps, while Pope grabbed 3-23 – his best T20 numbers.

Vince is a sports reporter for the Sydney Morning Herald.

