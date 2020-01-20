The Sydney Sixers, inspired by Moises Henriques, stunning the Melbourne Stars

The catch was particularly impressive as Henriques smashed his jaw five years ago in a high-speed crash in the field against Surrey in the English Twenty20 competition and worried about this moment every time the ball shot up. ”

The Sixers are again in second place in the ranking and welcome the return of the Australian master blaster Smith to the clash on Thursday evening against AB de Villiers and Chris Lynn’s Brisbane Heat in the Gabba.

Paceman Josh Hazlewood then returns to SCG for the Sixers on Saturday to contest the final against the cellar masters of the Melbourne Renegades.

“This win gives us some air on the ladder,” said Henriques.

“I’m just happy and satisfied with the way we played and how our bowlers rebounded tonight.

“Despite a few clean goals, I thought it was just a little above average, especially given that we were fighting the first three and a half overs and didn’t know it was going to be a 14-over game.”

The Sixers looked at the stars early on when they lost the openers Dan Hughes (14 out of 15) and Josh Philippe (10 out of 14) three balls apart with 2:26.

Henriques and the Englishman James Vince, who ended up unbeaten on 41 runs with 22 balls undefeated, set up a 114-run stand that delighted the audience of 15,643 fans.

Henriques was enjoying himself when he brought the Nepalese spinner Sandeep Lamichhane deep into the Bill O’Reilly booth to stop consecutive deliveries.

The more Henriques and Vince settled down, the faster the star attack lost control.

Little Lamichhane gave up 24 runs for his final, while Lance Morris was worse and completed 26 runs in the penultimate round of the Sixers.

As long as there are Stoinis, the stars are always there with a massive scream. He made it to 62 – his fifth half-century of the tournament – before Henriques hunted hard and told everyone within the historic grounds that he had the catch.

The defeat was only the second of the stars this season. But they have an embarrassing habit of reaching and suffocating the big bash finale – a trend that will cause a stir in the next few weeks.

The Sixers, on the other hand, have a good sense of timing, not to mention a first-class cavalry that will soon return. Aside from Smith and Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, the consistent wicket-taker who is out due to a side load, is also expected next week.

Left winger Ben Dwarshuis (2-20) took cover for Glenn Maxwell and deserved special praise, as did Tom Curran, who only gave up four runs in a crucial phase of the innings of the stars and forced Stoinis to follow Lyon before the ball passed is thrown after Henriques.

Curran, the brave all-rounder who left this weekend after playing against the Renegades for England, had a hat-trick in the last game.

Christian plays rugby for The Sydney Morning Herald.

