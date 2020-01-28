The Sydney Kings Import Casper Ware commemorates a special memory of Kobe Bryant

Other NBA stars such as James Harden and DeMar DeRozan also played, while Ware, a long-standing club in the league, also played despite being at Long Beach State College.

Bryant went out for 45 points and nailed the game winner.

Ware struggled to inform him of Bryant’s death on Monday after an early morning call from his sister in the United States.

“I shared the pitch with him in the Drew League in a kind of all-star game we had,” said Ware.

“I met him in the locker room and he seemed like a cool guy.

“He was great for me and everyone.”

Ware not only played against Bryant, but was also praised by the then captain of LA Lakers, who congratulated Ware on winning both the Player of the Year and the Defensive Player of the Year at the Big West Conference.

“I will remember it for the rest of my life,” said Ware.

“Of all the players I met, I saw LeBron James, KD [Kevin Durant]. I saw them all, but Kobe was the only one I wanted to take a photo with.

“I thought ‘I have to take a picture with him’. That says a lot. Even though I was on the other team, I thought ‘let me take this picture with this guy’. I’ll remember it for the rest of my life.”

Ware is celebrated for his determination to win, and he names Bryant as a role model for him, along with his father Casper Ware Sr, who was an accomplished LA player.

“It really hurt me big time, growing up in LA is the best player that has ever played in LA,” said Ware.

“For me, he [Kobe] is the G.O.A.T [the greatest ever].

“I model my game, somehow, after him, he wasn’t interested in anything that people said, statistics, percentages – he just wanted to win.

“He would do anything to win and I try to do that too.”

Ware plans to write something in honor of Bryant on his shoes and continue to honor him throughout the season.

Melbourne United coach Dean Vickerman said Bryant’s death had hit him hard when he regularly traveled to basketball with his daughters.

“To read all the news about what happened and find out that his daughter went with him,” said Vickerman.

“I have a 10 year old daughter and a 12 year old daughter and I go to basketball games myself and do very similar things.

“It was hard to bear as a father.”

This weekend is the first indigenous round of the NBL with teams wearing specially designed jerseys and meeting with indigenous groups.

The game on Wednesday will be an open air game, the weather is still pending, while the tickets for the game will also serve as a ground pass for the tennis games on Wednesday.

United must win to maintain hope of a successful final, while the Wildcats, who recently signed up for the NBA Miles Plumlee Veterans Center, are battling for first place with the Kings.

Mitch McCarron, the Melbourne security guard, said his team knew that winning the last five games would take them to the final.

“We have our backs against the wall and we know what will come,” said McCarron.

“If we’re not desperate, there’s something wrong with us. I’m sure Perth will be at their game to take us out.”

Melbourne United will play Perth at the Melbourne Arena on Wednesday at 7.30pm.

