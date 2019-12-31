The Sydney Kings are stunned as the arrival of the Illawarra Hawks is disrupted

Loading...

Sydney made some death pushes and was fortunate enough to regain the advantage in the last minute, only for Casper Ware to miss long distance. Naar then made three free throws in the last 10 seconds to seal the victory.

"You may have the worst season at Illawarra, but as long as you beat Sydney, everything is fine," said Hawks coach Matt Flinn. "Obviously we are the underdogs and I think we have prepared well. Thanks to the players, they executed the plan and got out without fear."

Sydney was dominated by import Jae’Sean Tate, who had 23 points, but Ware was limited to eight points on 3-15 shots and five turnovers.

The defeat of the Kings, who have led the competition throughout the season, opens the door to Perth to win first place on New Years Day.

Kings coach Will Weaver praised Illawarra for his tenacity but was disappointed with his team's poor shooting on the charity strip. Ware missed two crucial free throws in the last quarter.

"" You cannot go 5-11 from the free throw line. If you only get 11 repulsive shots, you have to make more than five, '' he said. "" At critical moments, it really caused our spirits to sink. ""

