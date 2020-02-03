The switch is in the middle of the life cycle. Nintendo is not worried about PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Image courtesy: iMore

PS5 and Xbox One are only a few months away from launch, and fans around the world are eagerly waiting for the consoles to launch. Amid waiting for the new console to launch, Nintendo has revealed its stance on the same subject.

In a Japanese Q&A, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa said “We will explain the concrete figures for the next financial year in our announcement for the next financial year, but I think that the environment will certainly change when new products from our competitors appear.” However, he adds that the target group of the upcoming consoles and the switch is different. He says “We do not believe that the business development of other companies will have a significant impact on our business.”

The claims made by the President of Nintendo are somewhat correct. It has already been reported that around 40% of switch owners own either a PS4 or an Xbox One. The Nintendo Switch, however, is in the middle of its life cycle. He adds up “In terms of software, in addition to continually introducing new software, we believe it is very important to continue our efforts to sell the titles released to date. We believe that the Nintendo Switch business is in its fourth year and is in the middle of its life cycle. Instead of just next year, I think about what to do next year and the year after. “