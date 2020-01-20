The sweet friendship of Jennifer Lopez and Phoebe Waller-Bridge is the highlight of the SAG Awards

It’s adorable.

Last night, the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 took place this year at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. And with nominees from Jodie Comer and Margot Robbie to Charlize Theron and Renée Zellweger, the evening promised to be one of the most memorable to date.

From the vegan menu to the reunion of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt via the political platforms, this year’s SAG Awards made the headlines.

However, one of the sweetest moments of the night was a hug between Jennifer Lopez and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the two iconic women sharing their love for each other behind the scenes.

They are now the friendship of celebrities that we never thought we would need.

It was a great evening for Phoebe who picked up the gong for the best actress.

“Oh my god,” she said to the crowd when she accepted her SAG award. ‘Thank you all! I normally try to be spontaneous in these speeches, but I don’t trust myself not to be bled again, so I wrote something.

“That’s what I really meant. The Fleabag team is returning home to the UK tomorrow. Except for Brett [Gelman], which you can keep. Lucky things. I must say from the bottom of my heart, thank you for being so favorable to our show on these shores. With all the chaos of outfits and interviews and the six pack that my makeup artist drew on me tonight. All the before and after party drinks and all the amazing Hollywood things going on here, it’s really easy to distract yourself from the thing that really happened to us. “

She continued, “At some point everything will hit me and I’m just going to go around a corner and cry about it.” But tonight, we, the Fleabag gang from the UK, will soak up this and celebrate with you all incredible actors in a room in which I never imagined I would be. It was all really a dream and if I wake up tomorrow and find out it was just that, thank you. It’s the most beautiful dream. “

Well, it’s adorable.