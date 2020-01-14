ANTOINETTE: LIVE SKY 5 ON THE BREAKING NEWS NOW IN DANVERS. IT’S OERE A SUV CRUSHED. THE STATE POLICE SAYS THAT THE SUV WENT FROM ROUTE ONE. IT’S ABOVE. THEN IT IS FOLLOWED BY THE BREAK TO ROUTE 62 AND IT IS THERE WHERE IT LANDED. A WAY IN WHAT IS STRETCHING. WE KNOW NO INJURY AT THIS POINT

The SUV takes off from the viaduct and crashes on the railing

Updated: 12:46 PM EST Jan 14, 2020

Police responded to a serious accident in Danvers on Tuesday. A GMC Acadia left Route 1, descended an embankment and crashed into a railing in the middle of Route 62. “The preliminary investigation indicates that the operator and the sole occupant lost control on route 1 south, left the route and landed on route. 62, “said state police. The brown SUV came to a stop under the viaduct. The vehicle sustained heavy damage in the front. The driver was taken to Lahey Burlington with fatal injuries, state police said.

