The suspect searched for several reports of indecent exposure in Squamish – BC

Loading...

Published on December 22, 2019 at 7:34 pm

Smaller font

Reduce the font size of the article

-ON

Larger font

Increase the font size of the article

A +

RCMP in Squamish asks the public to look for a man accused of multiple “worrying” cases of improper exposure.

Police say they have received several reports in the past month that an unidentified man has exposed his genitals to women who are alone in downtown Squamish.

The reported incidents all occurred in the early evening and early morning, RCMP said.

CONTINUE READING:

West Vancouver police released sketch of suspected indecent suspect



The suspect is described by the police as 6.2 cm tall with a large figure, darker skin, a short, curly beard and a mustache.

RCMP warns the man that his appearance may have changed since the last report, including his hairstyle and facial hair.

Police have stepped up patrols in the city center and are investigating several clues, RCMP spokesman Sgt. Sascha Banks said.

The story continues under the advertisement

CONTINUE READING:

Surrey RCMP arrests suspect who allegedly exposed the 10-year-old



"We want to encourage women to become aware of their surroundings in downtown Squamish when they are alone, and to report suspicious things to the police immediately," said a statement from Banks.

Anyone whose information is helpful in the investigation is asked to contact Squamish RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

1:17

The Vancouver Police Department warns of disruptive incidents

The Vancouver Police Department warns of disruptive incidents

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR