The suspect is charged after a woman struggles with a masked gunman during the Garner invasion

Posted: Jan 19, 2020 / 4:58 PM CST / Updated: January 19, 2020 / 4:58 PM CST

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Garner police announced on Sunday that they were indicting a man in an armed daylight invasion that involved a woman late last month.

The incident was reported shortly after 12:40 p.m. on December 28. Saturday at a house along Cedar Lane, according to a Garner police press release.

A 23-year-old woman came into her house and discovered the ongoing house invasion, the press release said.

“(The victim) was hit by a slim man with a mask and a gun from her bedroom,” said the police.

The armed man and woman “fought briefly” before the victim could escape from their front door and run away, officials said in the release.

The woman, who had suffered minor injuries, went home to a neighbor, where the police called 911.

“The suspect knew the victim and had a relationship with her before the incident,” the police said in a press release on Sunday.

Apex’s 23-year-old Devon Christopher Reese has been accused of committing a crime and having committed terrorism or injury, first-degree kidnapping and first-degree rape attempts.

The suspect was found and arrested in New Jersey.

Reese will be extradited back to North Carolina to stand trial, Garner police said.