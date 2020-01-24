The suspect is accused of slamming windows on the official's fingers during the arrest

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – A 39-year-old man is accused of beating a window against an official’s arm and fingers during arrest.

On January 23, officers from the St. Joseph County Police Department’s Arrest Warrant Department went to 300 blocks on West 11st Street in Mishawaka to find Andy Kinder, who the police said was searching for alleged domestic battery, strangulation, and intimidation has been.

The police tried to contact the residents of the house by knocking on the door and registering as law enforcement officers, but received no response.

Officials went to the back of the house and one shouted into a window in the house, saying that he had an arrest warrant for children and that children had to come to the door, court documents said.

According to the likely affidavit, children came into the bedroom, jumped on the bed, and tried to close the window.

Children then shouted “They are not coming into my [explicitly deleted] house” and slammed the window on the official’s left hand, which resulted in bruises on three fingers, according to the likely affidavit.

A short fight followed and the policeman had his arm under the window. At this point, children continued to hit the window on the policeman’s forearm, causing numerous abrasions.

Other police officers came to help and were able to open the window and arrest children for the arrest warrants and the preliminary charge of battery and law enforcement.

Children were sent to St. Joseph County Prison on January 23 and are in a $ 2,500 bond. He will appear in court on February 4.