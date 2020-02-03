The Susan Collins campaign is helped by a mysterious Hawaii company

A mysterious Hawaii company may have made a six-digit contribution to a political group that has encouraged a regulated Republican Senator 500 km away, an ethical watchdog on Monday.

The company, Society of Young Women Scientist and Engineers LLC, was founded at the end of November according to company data in Hawaii. Just over a month later, on December 31, the company donated $ 150,000 to 1820 PAC, a super-PAC with deep pockets with ties to the US Chamber of Commerce set up to help reread Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) .

There is little public information about the company. It doesn’t seem to have a website or any presence on social media. The address stated is a P.O. in Honolulu (listed as a “unit number” in the 1820 FEC archives). Google searches do not provide information about the company. And there is no record of previous political involvement from the only officer, Jennifer Lam.

All this suggests that the Society of Young Women Scientist and Engineers was established for the sole purpose of making political contributions, according to the Campaign Legal Center, which filed a complaint with the federal election committee on Monday to investigate its contribution from December to 1820 called PAC, to the year in which Maine was founded.

“The facts available do not suggest that SYWSE did business or had sufficient income from assets, investment income, operating income or bona fide capital investments to cover the $ 150,000 contribution to 1820 PAC at the time the contribution was made, without an infusion of money that they had before was provided, “the group wrote.

CLC further suggests that the group has probably done illegal straw donation to hide the true source of the funds.

Brendan Fischer, CLC’s director of federal and FEC reforms, compared the alleged plan with a 2018 donation from a company, Global Energy Producers, with another Republican super PAC, pro-Trump group America First Action, in the middle of the charge. against President Trump. The case also involved a six-figure donation from a newly established company with no presence on the web or documented business activity. At the time, GEP and its executives, notably Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas, simply denied the allegations of CLC. They were subsequently charged with the use of GEP to ignore federal campaign finance laws. Both men have argued not guilty.

At the very least, CLC claims in the complaint filed on Monday that the Society of Young Women Scientist and Engineers should be required to disclose the sources of the funds it used to donate to 1820 PAC.

The only public information about the company is contained in corporate documents filed with the Hawaii government. Those documents mention a woman named Jennifer Lam as a registered agent. There are several people with that name in Hawaii and elsewhere in the United States. It was not immediately clear who the person behind the company is.

1820 PAC is one of the most prominent super PACs in the struggle for control of the US Senate, which could very much rest on Collins’ ability to hold its seat in the 2020 elections. As The Daily Beast has reported, 1820 PAC has remarkable links with the US Chamber of Commerce, the country’s largest business lobby, and a major blow in national politics.

1820 PAC raised more than $ 1.5 million for its pro-Collins campaign. The top donors are prominent financial service providers Stephen Schwarzman and Warren Stephens. The group has only reported $ 500 in contributions from donors in Maine.

The PAC treasurer, Thomas Datwyler, did not respond to a request for comment on CLC’s complaint.

It is unlikely that much will come from that complaint. The FEC currently operates without a quorum of commissioners, meaning that it cannot take legal action against alleged violators of the laws that the commission is charged with enforcement.

