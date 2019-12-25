The surprisingly complicated physics of why cats always land on their feet

Loading...

Enlarge / A cat falls face down to demonstrate the movements of a cat while it falls

Ralph Crane / The LIFE Picture Collection through Getty Images

Scientists are not immune to the seductive and distant charms of the domestic cat. Of course, Erwin Schrödinger could be accused of animal cruelty for his famous mental experiment, but Edwin Hubble had a cat named Copernicus, who stretched out on the papers on the astronomer's desk while he worked, purring happily. A Siamese cat named Chester was included as co-author (F.D.C. Willard) with physicist Jack H. Hetherington in a low temperature physics article in 1975, published in Physical Review Letters. So, perhaps it is not surprising that there is a long and rich history, covering some 300 years, of scientists who reflect on the mystery of how a falling cat always lands on its feet, a phenomenon known as "cat spin."

"The cat that falls is often a secondary area in the investigation," the physicist and cat lover Greg Gbur told Ars. "Cats are reputed to be naughty and are well represented in history. In each of these areas, cats simply appear where you least expect them. They manage to cause many problems in the history of science, as well as in my personal science. I often say that cats are smarter than we think, but less intelligent than they think. " A professor at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, Gbur gives an animated and entertaining account of that story in his recent book, Falling Felines and Fundamental Physics.

Over the centuries, scientists offered four different hypotheses to explain the phenomenon. There is the original "fold and turn" model, in which the cat pulls a set of legs so that it can rotate different sections of its body. Nineteenth-century physicist James Clerk Maxwell offered an explanation of "falling figure skater," by which the cat adjusts its angular momentum by pulling or extending the legs as needed. Then there is the "bend and turn" (not to be confused with the "fold and snap" maneuver immortalized in the 2001 comedy Legally Blonde), in which the cat bends at the waist to turn the two segments counterclockwise from her body. Finally, there is the "tail of the propeller", in which the cat can reverse the rotation of its body by turning its tail in a direction like a propeller. A cat probably employs some aspects of all these as it falls, according to Gbur.

Gbur is quick to offer warning advice to anyone considering their own feline experiments: "Please, don't drop your cats!", Even in the name of science. Ars sat down with Gbur to learn more about this surprisingly prolific area of ​​research.

Expand / Cats are cautiously fond of physics, as Ariel can attest.

Jennifer Ouellette

Ars Technica: What led you to write a complete book about the physics of falling cats?

Greg Gbur: It really started with my love for the history of science and writing about it in my blog. One day, I was leafing through old scientific journals and I found an 1894 article about photographs of a cat falling landing on its feet. I wrote a blog post about it. But I was not completely satisfied with the explanation, and I realized that there were more documents on the subject. Every time I did a search, I found another article that offered another angle on the problem. Even in the last weeks of writing the book, I continued to encounter small minor papers that gave me a slightly different view of the story. It was surprising how many documents there were about the problem of the cat's fall. The more you look, the more you find people intrigued by how a cat falls on its feet. It seems a problem that could be easily solved.

Ars: Surely one of the problems was that photography had not yet been invented, particularly high-speed photography.

Gbur: Yes. Maxwell made his own preliminary investigations on the subject, but noted that when you release a cat of approximately two feet, it can still land on its feet, even if you are turning it over. That is a really short period of time. The human eye simply cannot solve that. Therefore, it was a problem that largely could not be solved until the technology was there to take high-speed photographs.

Étienne-Jules Marey made the first high-speed photographs of a fall. It was almost an afterthought for him. He was taking all these different high-speed photographs of different animals, because that was his research, studying living creatures in motion. He presented the images of a cat falling, and it really shocked the scientific community. One of the members of the meeting where the photographs were presented said (and paraphrased): "This young Marey has presented us with a problem that seems to go against the known laws of physics."

The movements represented in the photographs are quite complicated. The explanation given is part of the truth, but it seemed incomplete. It was good enough to convince physicists that a cat was not violating the laws of physics, but it was not good enough to convince everyone that it was the correct explanation or the full explanation.

Ars: Summarizes four different hypotheses that are offered at different times to explain the phenomenon of a cat's spin. So what is the best explanation we have so far about how a cat can spin and fall and land on its paws?

Gbur: This is part of why it was a challenge: all these different movements play an important role. If you are looking at a series of photographs or a video of a cat falling, it becomes an almost psychological problem. Different people, your attention will be attracted to different aspects of a motion. But the most important thing is a turn and turn movement. The cat bends at the waist and the counter rotates the upper and lower halves of its body to cancel those movements. When one goes through mathematics, that seems to be the most fundamental aspect of how a cat turns around. But there are all these small corrections in addition to that: using the tail, or using the legs for additional leverage, also play an important role. So, the fundamental explanation is reduced to essentially bending and turning, but then there are all these small additional corrections.

Enlarge / Chronophotography (circa 1893) made in motion film consisting of twelve pictures showing a cat falling, taken by Etienne-Jules Marey (1830-1904).

SSPL / Getty Images

Ars: After all these studies, do we now know exactly what is happening with a cat that falls or is still an active research area?

Gbur: I don't know if anyone is actively studying the cat model to try to get the finest details. It reached a point where the understanding of how a cat arrives has come, as a 19th-century physicist said, "looking for higher decimal places." Part of the problem is that each cat can do things a little differently, because they are living beings. You have heavier cats and lighter cats. I have varieties of both at home. Longer cats and shorter cats. Each of them can twist, bend, bend and turn a little differently.

If you watch videos of falling cats, you will see that many of them use their tails to turn around. But we also know that cats without tails can turn well. Then, from the point of view of physics, the problem has reached a level at which the details depend on the specific cat. People will still argue about that. I think that many physicists do not realize how complicated the problem is, and often just look for a simple solution. Physicists have the instinct to look for simple solutions, but nature is always looking for the most effective solution. And those two approaches are not always the same.

The emphasis these days is in that area of ​​robotics. Can we really make a robot that can turn like this, in the most effective way a cat can do it? You can design a robot that, if left upside down, can land on the right side, but a cat can turn and land on the right side regardless of how it started: if it is upside down, if it is spinning or if it is side. There is a video clip of a cat jumping to grab a toy and ends up partially turning from one end to the other while jumping. And he makes multiple turns and yet he manages to land standing up. That is the kind of thing that I don't think anyone has managed to make a robot do yet. "Hey, I'm just going to launch this robot into the air with any spinning movement I want, and yet I still have to land perfectly on its feet."

Two different approaches to the problem of the falling cat intersect in robotics. You can use mechanical models to try to understand what a cat does, and then you can also use robotics to try to replicate the cat's movement correctly. One is a problem of analysis, in which you say: "I want to understand what is happening." The second part is a synthesis problem in which you say: "I will try to make a machine that can reproduce it accurately."

Enlarge / Photographs of a lying cat, 1894.

Étienne-Jules Marey

Ars: He also discusses a 2003 article by physicist philosopher Robert Batterman, in which he examines cats that fall in terms of geometric phases, which in turn connects to a Foucault pendulum. Can you explain a little about this particular connection?

Gbur: The basic idea is that there are many physics problems in which you can cycle the system. It begins with the system and a condition, and takes it through some behavior change to its original condition. But, nevertheless, it ends with a different behavior to the one that began. The cat that falls is a good example. The cat starts upside down with a straight back, ends up on its back with a straight back. Although it is crooked and turned on the road, it ends with a straight back again, but is now turned 180 degrees.

The Foucault pendulum is where you have this pendulum that oscillates on the earth, a full day passes and the earth has made a complete revolution. So, the pendulum is spatially back where it started at the beginning of the previous day, but is swinging in a different direction. The really remarkable thing is that mathematics is structurally similar for all these different problems. So, if you understand the problem of the cat that falls, you understand a little about Foucault's pendulum and how it works. Batterman also links cats that fall with polarized light and parallel parking as manifestations of the geometric phase in physics.

Ars: Sometimes it seems that physicists do not always appreciate how important their own story is to understand current research.

Gbur: One reason I always emphasize learning a lot of science history is that it gives us a better understanding of how science is made. In basic physics classes, we are often taught a very short and summarized version of the story, where you are given the path in a straight line that leads to the end. I think of the history of science as a kind of maze. There are a lot of people wandering around this maze and many people reach dead ends. That is very natural, because nobody knows what they are looking for. When we are taught the history of science in class, we are often only taught about the person who reached the end of the maze without making any mistakes.

For students, that can give a very false impression that science is always about "Yes, I know exactly what I am doing and I know exactly where I am going." That is not the case. For the general public, it is often useful to realize that yes, science is always advancing, but there are these dead ends, there are these mistakes along the way. It's not perfect. That's not a condemnation of science, but the natural way things work.