The surgeon and center court star Barty was named Australian of the Year

He has literally stared into the eyes of human suffering for decades and worked selflessly to save the sight of people enveloped by the dark world of blindness in Africa, Asia and Australia.

Now the Adelaide opthamologist Dr. James Muecke was named Australian of 2020, with Center Court star and French Open winner Ashleigh Barty receiving their gong as Young Australian of the Year.

The senior Australian of the Year is another medical professional, the midwifery specialist in Perth, Professor John Newnham AM, who has been recognized for his decades of work on preventing premature births – the leading cause of death and disability among children up to five years old.

All recipients were praised by Prime Minister Scott Morrison at a glamorous ceremony in Canberra on Saturday evening, although Ms. Barty had to skip the celebration to focus on her search for the Australian Open crown in Melbourne.

Bernie Shakeshaft was also honored by Armidale, NSW, who was named Australian Local Hero for his work to get problem teenagers back on track and go to school.

Bernie Shakeshaft works with children who are in trouble with the law. Photo: documentary Australia

However, it was Dr. Kenyan-born Mücke, who received the lion’s share of the awards.

“Dr. James Muecke’s passionate and selfless commitment to preventing blindness here at home and around the world is literally changing lives,” said Danielle Roche OAM, chair of the National Australia Day Council.

“He is a staunch supporter of the emerging epidemic of diabetes-induced blindness.”

Dr. Mücke has devoted much of her adult life to fighting type 2 diabetes, a major cause of the escalating epidemic that affects almost one in ten Australians.

It is also the fastest growing cause of vision loss in Aboriginal communities and the sixth largest killer in Australia.

His personal goal is for the Australians to break the national addiction to sugar – a campaign that has made him one of the most passionate and loudest proponents of a tax on sugary drinks and junk food.

His path to last night’s award started in 2000 when he co-founded Vision Myanmar with the South Australian Institute of Ophthalmology, a program responsible for eye health and blindness initiatives that has saved hundreds of eyes in this developing nation ,

Dr. James Muecke with one of his young patients at the beginning of the Vision Myanmar project. Photo: ABC

With a modest budget of just $ 1 million a year, Vision Myanmar became something of a template for Dr. Muecke’s next crusade, Sight For All, which aims to create a world where everyone can see.

With 80 percent avoidable world blindness – a rate that rises to 90 percent in poor countries – James treats blindness “as a human rights problem”.

Professor John Newnham’s lifelong research has saved many thousands of infant lives and led global practice to improve the health of millions of women and babies.

“Ash Barty is the No. 1 tennis player in the world, a champion athlete and an exceptional young woman who is proud of our nation. Her achievements inspire young Australians to follow their dreams,” said Ms. Roche.

Local hero Bernie Shakeshaft founded the BackTrack Youth Works Program and used the skills that he had developed as Jackaroo for the northern territory to “keep children alive and release them from prison”.

“Bernie Shakeshaft took the initiative to help and support young people in need while helping to build stronger individuals, communities and futures,” said Roche.