The Surface Duo footage shows early use in the real world [Video]

A fully functional Android foldable from Microsoft was discovered earlier this week with the possible addition of a camera flash. The Surface Duo now has several real-world images and a two-minute video that shows how everything has developed since its debut in October.

The same person who discovered the Surface Duo while driving through Vancouver is back with more footage. Starting with the few new still images, we see the two 5.6-inch screens with apps such as Google Maps, Play Movies and Play Store on the start screen, while the edge browser is clearly visible in the Microsoft Launcher Dock.

We also have the two displays – which are combined for 8.3-inch real estate – in portrait format to read a long passage of text. If you continue with the video, there are several clips. We see the screen fold back and a landscape game is played. The player then switches to portrait mode and swipes up to return to the homescreen. This was a somewhat flawed interaction that is expected for early software.

Speaking of the operating system, it appears that Android 10 is running with a thin gesture bar that was a touch-back pill in November. In the meantime, a system-wide dark theme is clearly being used on this device. Another flaw is that the notification / quick settings bar only appears halfway when both screens are not active. Later two different apps are shown on the displays at the same time.

This insight into the real use of Surface Duo in the video was given when Microsoft only supplied media with hardware in October last year. A Microsoft moderator always interacted with the software and displayed workflows that then ran smoothly.

