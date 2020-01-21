The Supreme Court will not block the lawsuit brought by the victims of the Flint water crisis

By Ariane de Vogue and Devan Cole, CNN

(CNN) – The Supreme Court said Tuesday that it will not block a lawsuit from residents of Flint, Michigan, who are trying to hold city officials accountable for the water crisis that has affected residents with lead contamination.

The switch to water from the Flint River occurred in 2014 and months later the city announced that fecal coliform bacteria had been detected in the water supply. The lawsuit began in the following months.

City lawyers urged the judges to enter and block the lawsuit, claiming that their clients had immunity from such lawsuits. In an unsigned Tuesday decision, the court rejected this, which allowed the lawsuit to continue.

Previously, a federal appeals court ruled in favor of the residents.

“It was unsafe to know the Flint River water for public use, to disseminate it without taking action to address its problems, and in the meantime to assure the public that it is safe conduct that is reasonable Alert the person of the likelihood of personal liability. ” 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals held.

“Any sensible official should have known that this was behavior that shocked conscience and was prohibited by the due process clause,” the court said.

The lawsuit is one of several victims of the crisis before various state and federal courts.

