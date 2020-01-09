The Supreme Court decides on the future of software development in Google versus Oracle

Loading...

Ten years ago, Oracle was desperate to make money from the failed Sun purchase that Google had sued to make a profit from using Java APIs in Android. Oracle has won its point that application programming APIs are copyrighted. Now, after receiving the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) to reconsider the victory of the court of Oracle, Google has its plan to save software development.

That is not a hyperbole. As the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) states, “Allowing copyright on APIs is a terrible idea for computer science.” That is because almost all modern software is dependent on open APIs. When your web browser works with Amazon, Apple, Microsoft – basically any complex site – it communicates via APIs. When your smartphone shows you the weather, directions to your doctor’s office, or a video, it uses APIs to bridge the gap between services and servers and your devices. And it goes on and on.

Even Microsoft, not a friend of Google, sees his argument. In a SCOTUS application, Microsoft stated: “Consumers … expect to be able to take a photo on their Apple phone, save it on Google’s cloud servers and edit it on their Surface tablets.”

Historically, APIs were not protected by copyright. Although valuable, there is nothing creative about an API. It simply describes how external programs can work with the program or service. As Uri Sarid, software integration company MuleSoft CTO, wrote about this case a few years ago: “APIs are quite utilitarian, like the operation of an ATM: slide your card here, punch your code there, select from a menu and expect cash back How can that be protected by copyright? ”

Oracle claimed that Google had infringed Oracle’s copyright by copying the “structure, order and organization” of 37 Java APIs to Android.

The US District Court of Northern California, Judge William Alsup, an independent programmer, threw away the jury’s verdict. He wrote that an API is only “a long hierarchy of more than six thousand commands to perform pre-assigned functions. Therefore, it cannot receive copyright protection – perhaps patent protection – but copyright protection.” Oracle lost its patent procedure long ago.

Even if APIs were copyrighted, Google argued that it could use them for free thanks to “reasonable use”. As Alsup stated: “The policy behind the right of reasonable use is to encourage and allow the development of new ideas that build on earlier ideas, thereby counterbalancing copyright policy for the protection of creative works.”

All programmers know this. But what common sense is for programmers is incomprehensible to some judges. The US Court of Appeal for the Federal Circuit ruled that the Java API work of Google was not a reasonable use. In an enigmatic decision, the court ruled that Google’s use of the Java APIs was “overwhelmingly commercial,” that Google could not use them with reasonable use. Weird.

Now, for its final lawsuit, Google is refreshing its arguments that it has a perfect right to use the Java APIs. This is about much more than just the Java APIs. As Kent Walker, Chief Legal Officer of Google, argued:

Open interfaces between programs are the building blocks of many of the services and products we use today, as well as technologies that we had not yet imagined. An Oracle victory would negate the way the technology industry has always approached the important problem of software interfaces. For the first time, it would give copyright owners a monopolistic power to impede the creation of new implementations and applications. And it would make it harder and more expensive for developers and startups to make more products that people can use.

Oracle naturally has a different view. An Oracle spokesperson said: “Although Google would prefer to live in a world without intellectual property rights, real-world copyright is an essential protection and incentive for innovation. Oracle offers several licensing options for Java. Ethical developers and companies across the globe continue to recognize the value of Java and benefit from our licenses to boost innovation and profit. Unfortunately, Google has chosen to ignore the industry’s standard licensing policy and build its business by stealing Oracle’s IP. “

Ironically, Charles Duan, Technology and Innovation Policy Director at the R Street Institute, a non-profit think tank in Washington, DC and Google ally, recently claimed that Oracle itself is guilty of copying Amazon’s S3 APIs. “To be compatible with S3, Oracle’s” Amazon S3 Compatibility API “copies a large number of elements from Amazon’s API, up to the x-amz tags.”

This underlines the importance of open, copyright-free APIs. Even Oracle cannot do without them. Nobody who makes modern software can live without open APIs. If Oracle were to win the case, it might well live to regret it.

For the future of software development, we need SCOTUS, nine people with no programming experience to speak of, to make the right decision. We can only hope that they will.

The Google v. Oracle case is expected to be dealt with in March 2020. We may already see a decision in June.

