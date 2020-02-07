The Superman & Lois of the CW will include the death of a main character in the pilot episode

The CW recently gave the go-ahead for a Supergirl spin-off titled Superman & Lois with Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, and a main character will die in the pilot episode.

Details of the pilot episode have already been released with the kind permission of Prime Timer.

This suggests that Clark Kent and Lois Lane have twins named Jonathan and Jordan Kent who are just starting high school. And although they may be twins, they are very different. Jonathan Kent is a confident and very popular top athlete. His brother Jordan is much more introverted and focuses on computers.

Prime Timer also revealed that Lois Lane’s father, General Samuel Lane, is pictured alongside Lana Lang and her husband Kyle Cushing, who have two daughters, Sarah, 14, and Sophie, 8.

A source that Bounding Into Comics has confirmed is correct. However, our source also suggests that a main character will die in the pilot episode.

Clark Kent’s parents, Martha and Jonathan Kent, will mainly appear in the pilot episode through flashback scenes that tell the classic Superman story of origin and Clark’s arrival on Earth. However, when the show returns to the present, it turns out that Clark’s father Jonathan Kent has already died.

However, Jonathan Kent is not the main death. In the pilot episode of Superman & Lois, Martha Kent will die after a stroke. Martha’s death and subsequent funeral are the main catalyst for the show. It brings Superman and Lois back to Smallville, where the series is expected to take place predominantly. In fact, Martha’s last words to Clark when he drives to Smallville are, “Clark, it’s time. Come home.”

The Superman & Lois pilot is expected to shoot in spring this year, and the series will most likely air in fall or winter 2020.

