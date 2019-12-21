The "superhero" school resource officer stops the driverless SUV

Loading...

A school resource officer is being called a hero for stopping a driverless SUV rolling downhill with two people inside. In fact, school resource officer Carlos Carmo Jr. acted more like a superhero in a video that shows him running towards the SUV, grabbing the vehicle and digging in his heels to stop him. Around 2:30 pm On Monday, Carmo was assigned to a security corridor near Harding High School. "Like any other school day, the dismissal brings an avalanche of students to the sidewalks and crosswalks in the Boston Avenue area as they head home," said police spokesman Terron Jones. He said in a statement: "This day was like (any other), except that an SUV … slowly left its parking position, headed for moving traffic and headed for a barrier and a group of students walking to home from school. " Officer Carmo noticed the runaway SUV, chased the car on foot, grabbed the passenger side door and stopped him completely clinging to the door frame and dragging his feet along the ground. Carmo suffered minor injuries during the incident and was treated and released from the hospital, "Jones said." Officer Carmo has been with the Bridgeport Police Department for four years. He is being recognized for his bravery, his disinterest and his quick thinking in this emergency situation that could have been tragic if he had not intervened. ”

