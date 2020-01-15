The supercharged 2011 BMW M3 competition is a blue gem if aftermarket mods are your thing

If you’re looking for a high-performance European sports car that won’t cost you an arm and a leg, this 2011 BMW M3 competition pack on Bring A Trailer could be your ideal drive.

The generation E92 M3 is extremely desirable because it has a superb 4.0-liter V8 engine that is far more character than its successor to six cylinders with twin turbochargers.

This particular example was adorned with an ESS Tuning VT2-625 compressor kit thanks to Active Autowerke in Miami, Florida. Additional modifications include an ESS intake manifold with gear stacks, WPC treated rod bearings, ARP rod material, VFE oil cooler, upgraded Bosch fuel injectors, injector cover coated with high temperature powder, ECU Tuning ESS setting, and more.

Dynamic tests have shown that the car produced 577 hp and 364 lb-ft (493 Nm) of torque at the rear wheels. The power transmission to the ground is a six-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential.

A plethora of other changes have been made. For example, there are 20-inch aftermarket wheels, BC Racing threaded handsets, upgraded control arms, adjustable Ground Control stabilizer bar end links and a Turner Motorsports polyurethane subframe and mounting brackets. differential. There are also improved brake pads and discs. Outside the car, there are also many parts (tasteful for some, unwanted for others) such as rear lights and LED headlights and carbon fiber kidney grilles.

Inside, the seller left no stone unturned and installed new Recaro Sportser CS seats, a BMW Performance steering wheel, a carbon fiber gear shift knob and a hand brake, as well as a AL Priority laser jammer and a Uniden R3 radar detector. The car has 138,000 miles (138,403 km) on the clock and at the time of writing, it had attracted the highest bid of $ 17,000 with a few hours remaining in the auction.

