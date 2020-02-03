The Super Bowl Trailer ‘No time to die’ changes everything

The James Bond franchise has been around for more than 50 years – and now the 25th film, No Time to Die, promises to change everything. At least, that’s what the big Super Bowl trailer for the movie says. And a trailer wouldn’t lie, right? Turn right?

In case you missed it during the big game, here it is, with Daniel Craigs Bond, Lashana Lynch’s Nomi, a new 00 agent and tons of gadgets and stunts:

The film also plays Lea Seydoux and Christoph Waltz, returning from Specter as Madeleine Swann and Blofeld respectively, plus Rami Malek as a new villain named Safin. Here is the official summary of the film:

In no time to die, Bond has left active service and enjoys a quiet life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up to ask for help. The mission to save a kidnapped scientist turns out to be much more insidious than expected, which leads Bond to find a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

This is Craig’s fifth Bond film; he has also promised that it will be his last. (He also said that after Specter, so who knows?) No Time to Die opens in theaters on 10 April.

