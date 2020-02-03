The Super Bowl rest time of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira made a subtle statement about the border crisis

Between Shakira becoming a meme and Jennifer Lopez doing some beautiful Hustlers choreography, this year’s Super Bowl rest period has made a powerful statement about what it means to be American now.

One thing you might not have noticed during the otherwise high water performance: Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz, sang a delayed, balladic version of her mother’s song “Let’s Get Loud” from behind a glowing cage-like dome.

Jennifer Lopez’s daughter Emme sings during the rest period.

More children were sitting in comparable cages in front of the stage. Many believe it was a reference to the situation on the border between the US and Mexico, where immigrant children are separated from their parents and detained in horrific circumstances.

Cages have become a symbol of protest against immigration and customs enforcement (ICE) and the way the US government treats those who cross the border to apply for asylum.

When the children left the cages, they joined the choir for a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Born in the USA’. Lopez put on a feathered cape with an American flag on the outside and a Puerto Rican inside.

Image: ANGELA WEISS / Getty Images

The image refers to the position of Puerto Rico in the United States – Puerto Ricans are very American citizens. (A poll in 2017 showed that nearly half of Americans do not know that Puerto Rican are citizens like them.) Twitter users praised Shakira and Jennifer Lopez for making a political statement at a traditional non-political event.

Goddamnit! Latinx singers and dancers, children in cages, Spanish texts, the Puerto Rican flag, a chorus “Born in the USA” sung by a young Latina girl … the entire Superbowl halftime show was a gigantic FUCK YOU to Trump & the Republicans ! DAAAMN. I’m impressed.

– Kelly J. Cooper (@kjccreates) February 3, 2020

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez did more for Puerto Rico during this rest period than the entire Trump administration. #SuperBowl

– Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) 3 February 2020

why does nobody talk about how important the role is when a little Latina girl sings in a cage surrounded by other children in cages? She got out and held hands with the other girls as they embraced their culture with jlo & shakira that was so powerful😭 #PepsiHalftime #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/0nuUGoWlaM

– diana💛 (@whatafeelingdjs) 3 February 2020

It is safe to say that the halftime show was received better than last year with Maroon 5. Shakira and J. Lo did that!

