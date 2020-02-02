The Super Bowl ad from Dashlane proves that password managers have arrived

This year’s collection of Super Bowl ads includes many of the usual suspects: expensive cars, cheap beers, great technology. But among the companies that cough $ 5.6 million in Big Game glory for 30 seconds, a name most people have never heard of is a product that many don’t know exists: Dashlane, an app that protects your passwords manages.

It is not that password management is completely new. Dashlane has been around since 2012; its leading competitors, 1Password and LastPass, are even older. And security experts have long insisted on using a special app to create and keep secure passwords for you. Yet Dashlane is not exactly Budweiser. However, it does want to be something like the Budweiser of internet security.

Nobody likes having to remember their passwords, and almost everyone has compromised at least one of them; data breaches repository Have I Been Pwnd has more than 9 billion exposed accounts. “It’s a universal problem, but the category is still very small and niche,” says Dashlane chief marketing officer Joy Howard. “So we wanted to create a category-defining brand in space.”

Dashlane already has credibility in the password management space; it’s one of WIRED’s favorites. For now, that is still something like being a big chance in a regional bowling competition. But with every new business offense and every so-called attack for credentials punishing the reuse of passwords, the general realization that there must be a better way continues to grow. And so Dashlane’s Super Bowl ad is not just a gamble on Dashlane. It is a guess that something as mysterious as password management is ready to become mainstream.

“That is what we intend to do, to get it out of this dark, complicated space and to bring it into something that is not lacking,” says Howard. “It’s a different time now. People are much more receptive to these types of solutions than before.”

Investors think so. Dashlane can afford a Super Bowl spot thanks to a $ 110 million financing round last spring. Last fall, 1Password withdrew $ 200 million in external money. And in December, two private equity companies acquired LastPass developer LogMeIn for $ 4.3 billion. A final large number: in 2018, research firm Grand View Research estimated that password management would be a market of $ 2 billion per year by 2025. Password management is also what you could call a sticky company: once you are trapped in one company, there is not much reason to switch. In fact, this can be a hassle because resetting all those passwords requires.

Those high marks may seem suspicious, because so many of these services, including Dashlane, offer a free version of their product. But Howard says the company has a high conversion rate; the $ 5 Dashlane subscription includes a VPN and dark web monitoring for identity theft protection. By the way, if there is a chance for your brand to become the brand that is synonymous with the entire product category – the Google or the Kleenex or the Taser of web security – a Super Bowl ad makes perfect sense.

“You can see why a brand like this would go to the Super Bowl. You go for the biggest blow in terms of audience. We often watch over 100 million viewers, says Derek Rucker, a marketing professor at Northwestern University and co-instructor of the annual Kellogg Advertising Super Bowl Review. “If you try to familiarize many people with the category or a brand you don’t know, the Super Bowl has a huge tactical advantage.”

