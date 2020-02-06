The Sun Racing Team combines their best bets in an indispensable Betway Lucky 15

Are you looking for something else this weekend?

Sun Racing has partnered with Betway in its latest preview video to bring you an indispensable Lucky 15. All profits go to the Injured Jockeys’ Fund.

1

This week’s Lucky 15 comes from Newbury and Warwick

ALTIOR – 2.25 Newbury

An obvious way to get things going.

Nicky Henderson’s superstar is literally chasing his rivals and although he last suffered his first defeat over the fences, he still showed enough that he is the one to be overthrown here.

CIEL DE NEIGE – 3.35 Newbury

As a fascinating runner for Willie Mullins, the Boodles Handicap was beaten in the first hour last year with short chances of winning, but has significantly more space in its brand.

Aidan Coleman is now taking over and his mount is still very vulnerable over hurdles.

15 happy selections

– Altior

– Ciel De Neige

– Nube Negra

– Clondaw Castle

Back the lucky 15 with Betway here

NUBE NEGRA – 2.05 Warwick

Classy Chaser is Dan Skelton’s feast for the eyes and ran a huge race to take second place in Class 1 at Sandown.

This is a slight drop in class and he can do two out of two over the Warwick fences.

CLONDAW CASTLE – 3.15 Warwick

A very talented guy has a lot of skill on his day, even though he finished second at Ascot the penultimate start.

Not so good last time in Cheltenham, but he had an excuse and this route should fit his running style.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A1qLMvtfZLc [/ embed]