The Sultan of Oman's funeral procession showed some impressive off-road vehicles

Sultan Qaboos from Oman died on Friday at the age of 79 and was buried yesterday after a powerful funeral procession carried his body through the streets of Muscat. Perhaps not surprisingly for an event in the Persian Gulf, there were cars. Many of them.

The sultan’s coffin was in an ornate Land Rover 110 flanked by a cavalry of other off-road vehicles, each of which was more interesting than the other. Let’s look at them.

Check out these Nissan Patrols. In the past, I was maybe convinced that an older Patrol model like the Y61 or the Y60 could be equipped with a tower, but the current model? I am impressed.

However, the Patrols are not the only bespoke SUVs in the vehicle column. Closer to the Land Rover in the middle is a set of bright red Lexus LX570 with light bars, push rods, grilles over the headlights, running boards and much more. It looks like someone isn’t happy with the accessories catalog offer and decided to do more. The bright red color and the way they flank the Sultan’s last voyage remind me of the elite Praetorian Guard from Star Wars. You know, the red-clad warriors who accompanied the emperor. I assume that is as close as possible to those here on Earth. I am glad that someone out there has done everything possible to achieve this.

There is one more to call. There is an Envoy XL camera car of the GMT900 generation with the roof behind the C-pillar removed and which guides the Land Rover with the sultan’s coffin. I’ve never seen anything like it and I love it. It is great.

Behind it is probably a whole fleet of German luxury sedans, because probably not all fit in the SUV. They’re all interesting too, and I’m sure some of you can point out some pretty unique ones too.

The convoy that accompanied the sultan’s body to its final resting place is not the first time that Oman has brought it to the SUV division. Already in 2017, a similar column of cars took the very lively sultan somewhere and the whole thing was also filmed. It looks like previous versions of the red Lexuses have been used. They’re pretty too, but I appreciate the fact that the Omani Royal Guard or any organization that runs them has recognized that there was still room for improvement in the old GXs they used to use.

What really interests me about these SUVs is their historical precedent. In the 1970s, the Saudi leadership also loved bespoke SUVs. So much so that the colorful, reborn version of Stutz built a number of special models based on the Chevrolet Suburban for the market, wilder than the last.

The first was called the bear, which in addition to the Bearcat sports car built by the brand makes sense. It was basically just a suburban with a turret for a machine gun with a 0.50 caliber above. Apparently the Saudis were thrilled with the result and ordered stretched versions, roofless versions and even sedan versions, some as Defender, others as Gazelle (photos of all of these can be found at the link above). When I first heard about these things, I was convinced that the Golf had deviated from the individual sensibilities of the old SUVs, but now I know that things are the same as always. And I am happy.

(Thank you @tamerlaneblog for letting me know!)