The successful Raptors from Terence Davis must continue to beat the trade deadline

TORONTO – Toronto Raptors rookie Terence Davis took a pass from teammate Fred VanVleet, drove his defender, including Chicago Bulls rookie Coby White, stepped back and pushed out his sixth three-pointer of the game, extending his career highlight to 31 Sunday afternoon.

The Bulls called time out and while Davis walked back to the Raptors bank, he was swum by his teammates in a healthy display of genuine joy and affection for the career performance he enjoyed.

“It felt really good,” said Davis from the storm of hugs and congratulations that he liked stepping into. “It just shows you what type of team this is. This is a great organization. We all love each other, we care for each other and I honestly wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

Warm words from Davis that will strike so much harder when you consider the week that he unknowingly had a preface.

This Thursday at 3 p.m. ET is the NBA transaction deadline, and with that comes a week on the big day focusing on players who might be moving – essentially the exact opposite of the bond seen from the Raptors Sunday.

But having said that, there is, however, something to do with the genuine connection that this Raptors team seems to have with regard to the trading deadline. That is, why mess with something good?

With the third best record in the entire competition, it is clear what the Raptors do and have done, works – even in the event of an injury.

“No matter what position you are in, we are all right here. We are all brothers,” said Kyle Lowry after the Raptors won their 11th consecutive franchise record match. “We all fight for the same at the end of the day. No one is taller than the other person. So that just proves that we are all happy for each other and support us.”

Stream the Raptors NOW with Sportsnet

Stream 200+ NBA matchups from the entire competition, including more than 40 Raptors games. Plus the NHL, MLB, Grand Slam or Curling, CHL and more.

Chemistry can be a difficult thing to define, but this Raptors team seems to have it, and it gives even more confidence to the case that the best way for Raptors to act on the trade deadline is to be patient.

And looking back on Sunday’s 129-102 drubbing, you can see a microcosm of why this Raptors group such as this one is currently built deserves a chance to see what they can do in the late season.

It was clear that Davis’s career performance was a huge positive. Not only did he score 31, but he was also remarkably efficient, going 12-for-15 from the field and 6-for-7 from the deep. What was even more impressive than productivity was the circumstances in which he did it.

Sunday was the first game the Raptors played, as it was announced that Norman Powell had fractured the ring finger of his left hand and it was Davis to whom Nick Nurse from Toronto turned to find a substitute for productivity where it was team probably went to miss without Powell.

Davis certainly answered the bell on Sunday, and perhaps a few assistant coaches from around the NBA made a little red in the face while he was there too.

“It was absolutely certain in the back of my mind,” said Davis about whether he was motivated by the apparent Rising Stars snub. “It will be in the back of my mind during the course of the season.”

Based on Sunday’s performance, a motivated Davis appears to be good news for the Raptors going further, even when Powell and the rest of the team get healthy again.

It is because of the players in this Raptors team right now during Davis’s rookie campaign that he can play games like he had on Sunday.

“Our experienced boys, boys who have been here, really understand the working day, I think,” said Nurse. “[Davis has] involved, he is there. He is a hard worker, he is in the gym and he goes to work.”

If there is a strange pair of podcasting, this could be it. Donnovan Bennett and JD Bunkis disagree, but you will agree that this is the best podcast by Toronto Raptors.

The most important among the veterans who helped guide Davis is Serge Ibaka, who happens to be a prominent trade candidate if he only looks objectively at the situation he is in.

Ibaka enjoys what may be his best season ever as a professional, is only 30 years old and has a big money contract that ends at the end of the season.

These are all ingredients that can make him an attractive trade item.

Although President Masai Ujiri and Managing Director Bobby Webster will at least appeal to him, if you consider his value for the Raptors, it’s hard to think of a good reason – apart from acquiring a real superstar of course – why the Raptors would even cherish the idea of ​​trading Ibaka.

The resident of the Republic of the Congo is arguably the most consistent player of Toronto this season, which means, purely from a basketball perspective, that he offers real, tangible value to the Raptors on the floor who helps them win games.

This was clearly illustrated on Sunday when Ibaka finished with 16 points, six rebounds and three blocks and seemed to help jumpstart the Raptors in the third quarter after Toronto played a relatively poor first half of basketball.

In the third alone, Ibaka had eight points when he found weak spots in the Bulls defense and got Chicago to pay.

“I think he usually went in, a lot came close to the basket just because of the switch or whatever,” said the third quarter of Nurse or Ibaka. “When they exchanged a smaller man for him, he made a guideline for the front of the rim, turned and said,” Throw me the ball. “He got it and delivered it.”

A small example may be this, but when we look at the trading landscape, how many other centers will the Raptors be able to find with both the level of basketball IQ and the performance Ibaka brings to the table?

And even if there is such a man, that person cannot replicate what Ibaka has done with Davis.

As mentioned earlier, Ibaka has been one of the biggest influences on Davis this season and must be credited with at least part of the success the Toronto rookie has enjoyed this season.

“Serge has been a light in my life,” said Davis. “Because I’m a rookie and help me eat well, we’re going to hitchhike after competitions.”

“Some of the young guys who don’t really bring them in,” Ibaka added that in the past they took players under his care. “They don’t really listen. So you have to give [Davis] a lot of praise for listening to me and wanting to do it. He always wants to get better. He always asks me:” Tell me what to do here? ” to help him more. “

Ibaka is probably the most prominent player who helps Davis, but based on the bank’s reaction when he scored high on his new career, he is not the only one helping him.

Everyone on the Raptors tries to help each other.

“If we have chances to go outside and cheer each other and have fun together, that means a lot,” said Lowry. “We don’t take anything for granted … And when boys have good nights and have records and things like that, we celebrate together.”

As the old saying goes: “It takes a village to raise a child.”

And if that village is allowed to build and grow without interruption, who knows what height these children would reach?