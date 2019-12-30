The suburbs of Sydney where you can use the new first time homebuyers program

Loading...

Of the top 10 Sydney suburbs identified as having a decent supply of two-bedroom units with a median asking price below the ceiling, nine are within 10 to 20 kilometers of the city. They include Campsie ($ 650,000), Belmore ($ 630,000), Lakemba ($ 399,000) and Bankstown ($ 550,000) to the southwest, Homebush ($ 669,000) and Auburn ($ 549,000) in the southwest 39; west and Carlingford $ 682,000) to the northwest.

As part of this program, which officially opens on January 1, the federal government will guarantee 10,000 loans to first-time buyers each fiscal year. Beneficiaries whose deposits represent between 5 and 20% of the purchase price will avoid paying the cost of the lender's mortgage insurance, which is generally worth around $ 10,000.

Wilson predicted that the program, although limited in scope, would have an upward impact on house prices.

"I think it will absolutely increase demand at a time when prices, especially in Melbourne and Sydney, are rising and in an environment where you will likely see even lower interest rates."

"Overall, we're looking at a 10% price increase in 2020 in Sydney and Melbourne. Higher prices are poisonous for first-time buyers, so there's definitely an incentive to enter."

Economist Saul Eslake said the program was similar to other incentives for first-time home buyers because it inflated demand without increasing supply.

"There will be 10,000 lucky people who will benefit from an advantage. The effect of the program is to allow them to borrow more than they would otherwise or to pay more for a property. "

"In a rising market, all these plans are doing is reorganizing the queue of first time home buyers and driving up prices," said Mr. Eslake. “In reality, the number of eligible people is so small that these effects will be small. The fact that there is a purchase price cap and an income test is a good thing. "

For buyers ready to move, the government’s program was worth considering, he said.

“If you come out on top, do it. Like I said, the main effect is to reshuffle the queue of buyers. "